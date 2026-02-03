The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) organised a graduation ceremony for the first cohort of its ‘International Humanitarian Law’ program, designed specifically for personnel from the Ministry of Defence. The program is the first formally accredited initiative of its kind in the UAE, underscoring DJI’s commitment to advancing specialised legal expertise and strengthening awareness of humanitarian principles in line with the highest international standards.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries including His Excellency Major General Obaid Saif Al Ketbi, Chief of Military Justice at the Ministry of Defence; His Excellency Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of the Dubai Judicial Institute; Her Excellency Judge Dr Ebtessam Ali Al Bedwawi, Director General of DJI; and Valentina Bernasconi, Head of Mission for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the United Arab Emirates, as well as several senior executives from partner organisations.

The ceremony marked the official graduation of ten participants, who received comprehensive theoretical and practical training focused on the principles governing armed conflicts, international treaties related to developing skills for conflict analysis, protecting affected individuals and restricting the means and methods of warfare. It further aims to promote compliance with humanitarian rules across both military and civilian contexts, ensuring alignment with international treaties.

The ‘International Humanitarian Law’ program is the outcome of a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Defence, the Dubai Judicial Institute and the International Committee of the Red Cross, aimed at enhancing awareness of International Humanitarian Law and consolidating the UAE’s role in supporting humanitarian causes.

Furthermore, the program reflects DJI’s enduring vision to develop accredited and specialised training programs for nurturing able legal and military professionals capable of effectively handling humanitarian issues, in line with the UAE’s ambitions to build a knowledge-based system founded on responsibility and commitment to the rule of law.

