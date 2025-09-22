Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Health will showcase career opportunities, training programs, and academic pathways for Emirati talents at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025, held from September 23 to 25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Across three days, Dubai Health will highlight employment opportunities and host expert-led discussions showcasing training and academic programs for graduates and professionals.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said: “Our participation at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025 underscores our commitment to cultivating national talents in healthcare, scientific, and academic fields. By showcasing career and training pathways, we are enabling Emirati professionals to play a central role in advancing the nation’s healthcare sector.”

He added: “Across our missions of care, learning, discovery, and giving, we have equipped Emirati professionals to lead in specialized fields and drive progress across medicine and health sciences. This reflects our mission to nurture and develop a pipeline of national talent, achieving the goals of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to build a more efficient healthcare system.”

Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Health, said: “Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025 is a strategic platform to showcase the career paths and competitive advantages we offer in healthcare, scientific, and academic fields. It is also a unique opportunity to forge new partnerships that strengthen collaboration in education, research, and employment.”

He added: “Dubai Health will present roles that reflect the diversity of opportunities across our system. In doing so, we are strengthening Emiratization and preparing the next generation to lead the nation’s healthcare sector.”