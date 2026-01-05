Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has announced the expansion of its Reference Laboratory for Infectious Diseases (RLID-AD), marking a major milestone in enhancing the Emirate’s capacity to detect, monitor, and respond to infectious diseases, while strengthening its public health infrastructure and excellence and reinforcing its position as a global leader in health emergency preparedness and response.

The launch of the expansion was marked by an event attended by senior representatives including Dr Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, General Director of ADPHC; Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer at PureHealth; Arindam Haldar, Chief Executive Officer of PureLab; Dr. Rawya Al Dhaheri, Executive Director Operations ot PureLab; and Bader Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA - Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC).

The expansion of the Reference Laboratory for Infectious Diseases, located at SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and operated by PureLab, part of PureHealth, aims to advance the laboratory’s molecular diagnostics and infectious disease testing capabilities, streamlining the entire process from sample reception to advanced analysis and genetic sequencing. The upgraded facility significantly increases testing capacity, ensuring rapid diagnosis and effective surveillance during epidemic or pandemic situations while maintaining the highest quality and biosafety standards.

The expansion also includes the activation of a BSL-3 mobile laboratory trailer, which provides on-site testing and analysis in outbreak areas. This advanced system enables rapid response to infectious disease events, further supporting Abu Dhabi’s surveillance and containment capabilities.

Designed and manufactured according to international standards, the BSL-3 Unit reinforces Abu Dhabi’s laboratory biosafety framework and enhances the Emirate’s overall epidemic preparedness.

H.E. Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, General Director of ADPHC, said: “The expansion of our Reference Laboratory for Infectious Diseases represents a significant leap forward in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s health security. Through our investments in advanced laboratory infrastructure and biosafety capabilities, we are ensuring that the Emirate remains at the forefront of epidemic preparedness and response, driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and setting new standards for excellence in public health. In Abu Dhabi, we are reshaping the future of health by predicting risks, preventing disease, and taking proactive action to build a healthier, safer community for everyone.”

“With the integration of advanced molecular testing and the establishment of a BSL-3 Unit, we are now equipped to deliver faster, more accurate diagnostics, reduce outsourcing dependence, and enable better resource management and evidence-based decision-making. This milestone reinforces our vision of creating a healthy and safe society that is resilient, well-prepared, and supported by world-class public health systems.”

The Reference Laboratory for Infectious Diseases is recognised by World Health Organization (WHO) as a National Influenza Centre, in addition to performing the testing for measles, rubella, and other pathogens. Notably, more than 50 per cent of the laboratory’s workforce comprises of UAE national professionals, reflecting their strong technical expertise in advancing this vital field.

The expansion of the Reference Laboratory for Infectious Diseases forms part of Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision to strengthen its health system’s preparedness, resilience, and ability to respond effectively to infectious disease threats, ensuring the health and safety of all who live in and visit the emirate.

About Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC):

Established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADPHC is the emirate’s dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, the Centre leads efforts to protect and promote well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and partnerships, ADPHC works to build a healthier, safer community in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for proactive and sustainable healthcare.