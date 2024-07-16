Dubai – As a recognition of Dubai Customs' commitment to professional integrity and transparency in applying the best standards and practices of anti-bribery management in all its customs services and operations, the Department has obtained ISO 37001 Certification for Anti-Bribery Management System. This certification is the result of its pioneering efforts in approving and implementing the best controls to prevent bribery by implementing preventive measures to achieve the Department's goals of protecting society and fortifying the economy to support and enhance legitimate trade.

Mohammed Al Ghafari, Executive Director for the Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, received the certificate from Eng. Nizar Bashaireh, CEO of Global Business Bureau, at the Department's headquarters. It was attended by Mr. Ahmed Kazim, Senior Manager of the Strategy and Organizational Excellence Department, Mr. Omran Rashed AlShamsi, Senior Manager of Internal Control Service Department, Mrs. Khulood AlFalasi, Senior Specialist Quality, and Mr. Mohammed Al Muqahwi, Quality Officer.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari said: " Dubai Customs has enhanced its commitment to comply with international anti-corruption and anti-bribery standards through its strategic plan, which aims to provide a comprehensive framework for the department to reduce the risks associated with bribery and improve the level of integrity and transparency in the provision of its customs services. By obtaining the ISO 37001 ISO Certification for the Anti-Bribery Management System, the Department enhances its attractiveness as a reliable business partner both locally and internationally. Additionally, this certificate also contributes to improving integrity and confidence between investors and customers, thus realizing Dubai Customs' strategy to support business and enhance sustainable development."

The Executive Director of the Human Resources Sector confirmed that Dubai Customs is one of the world's leading customs authorities in its success in developing an anti-bribery management system for its commitment to professional integrity practices in all its customs operations, which enhances the Department's position and competitiveness regionally and globally.

He added: "We are proud of the hard work and effort made by the team to achieve this important achievement and obtaining the ISO 37001 ISO Certification for the Anti-Bribery Management System to contribute to supporting the integrity of customs procedures and operations.

Samira Abdulrazzak, Senior Manager of Quality Assurance and Corporate Governance at Dubai Customs said: "Dubai Customs' obtaining the ISO 37001 Certification for the Anti-Bribery Management System supports the excellence of Dubai Customs and its ability to advance to the forefront of the most exclusive customs Departments in the world. This achievement is realized by adhering to the best methods and practices in effective control, applying the highest standards and principles of governance to enhance security, facilitate trade, and provide excellent services. This aligns with the Department's vision to be the world's leading customs Department that supports legitimate trade.

She added that building reputation and confidence and achieving legal and regulatory compliance in Dubai Customs contributes to enhancing transparency and professional integrity in the workplace, which supports job and organizational stability and the sustainable success of customs work.

She confirmed that the quality assurance and corporate governance Department's campaigns and awareness workshops for employees aim to enhance awareness of the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability.