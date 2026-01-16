H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “This meeting reflects our commitment to providing an integrated support ecosystem that enables U.S. companies to capitalise on opportunities for growth and regional expansion from Dubai.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers explored ways to strengthen bilateral partnerships and expand trade and investment opportunities today during a meeting with a high-level delegation from the U.S. state of Illinois led by Senator Seth Lewis, a member of the Illinois Senate.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, who welcomed the delegation and discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation across a range of areas. These included trade and investment, as well as participation in business events in Dubai and the United States.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: “This visit marks an important step in further strengthening the economic ties between Dubai and the State of Illinois. It also reflects our commitment to providing an integrated support ecosystem that enables U.S. companies to capitalise on opportunities for growth and regional expansion from Dubai. We remain focused on deepening cooperation with the Illinois business community across key sectors in support of our shared goals of sustainable growth and closer trade integration.”

Discussions explored ways to enhance cooperation and facilitate the flow of business and investments between Dubai and the State of Illinois. Dubai Chambers reaffirmed its commitment to supporting U.S. companies seeking to enter the Dubai market or expand their operations in the emirate, while also showcasing private sector partnership opportunities and available investment frameworks.

The meeting noted close alignment on global trade, investment, and sustainability, and identified shared opportunities in logistics, advanced manufacturing, technology, and sustainable energy. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing economic dialogue and to creating new avenues for mutual growth for the business communities in Dubai and Illinois.

Dubai’s role as a strategic gateway for Illinois exports to markets across Africa and the Middle East and North Africa was also discussed, alongside opportunities for logistics partnerships with Dubai-based companies to strengthen supply chains and expand logistics services in Illinois.

In addition, discussions focused on advancing investment cooperation in priority innovation areas, including quantum computing and other advanced technologies, as well as renewable energy and green initiatives.

Trade relations between Dubai and the United States remain strong, with bilateral non-oil trade reaching AED 116.4 billion in 2024, representing annual growth of 10%.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.