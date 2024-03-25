Expand North Star 2024, the world’s largest global gathering for startups and investors, will be hosted from 13 – 16 October at Dubai Harbour.

The event in Warsaw highlighted the success stories of companies that have expanded into Dubai leveraging the emirate’s favourable business environment.

22 meetings were held with Polish companies and trade organisations during the two-day roadshow, which also featured a competition for startups.

Polish health startups shone at the roadshow, with BrainScan emerging as the winner of the competition.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, and Dubai World Trade Centre have successfully organised the first in a series of international roadshows to promote this year’s edition of Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors, which will be hosted by the chamber at Dubai Harbour from 13 – 16 October.

The first of the 2024 international roadshows took place in Poland, where a series of sessions and activities were held at the Google Campus in Warsaw. The two-day event attracted 150 Polish tech companies, who participated in a total of 22 meetings. The event created a valuable platform for discussions and networking opportunities with Polish businesses and trade organisations.

The roadshow included a pitch competition introducing groundbreaking ideas from 10 finalists in the enterprise software, healthcare, real estate, construction, and MedTech sectors. Participants competed for a fully funded market access week in Dubai and a spot in the semi-final of the Supernova Challenge during Expand North Star 2024 to battle for a total cash prize pool of US$ 240,000. The winner of the competition was a groundbreaking solution from BrainScan, a Polish Series B startup that is revolutionising the analysis of human brain CT scans through A.I.

The competition was followed by a roundtable session featuring prominent Polish tech enterprises, which highlighted the success stories of local businesses that have expanded into Dubai leveraging the emirate’s dynamic and business-friendly environment.

Poland is the first stop of an engagement campaign aimed at driving participation in Expand North Star 2024, the flagship event organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. The eagerly anticipated gathering connects the world’s most sought-after startups with innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and the founders of global success stories to explore exciting growth opportunities emerging in Dubai and catalyse the future of the digital economy.

Last year’s edition attracted more than 1,600 startups, including 52 unicorn companies, together with over 850 investors who collectively manage assets worth US$ 1 trillion. The four-day gathering plays a vital role in attracting and connecting the global tech community to Dubai by providing a highly effective platform for networking, innovation, and collaboration.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to driving the success of Dubai’s digital ecosystem and accelerating the emirate’s transformation into one of the world’s leading digital economies in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Expand North Star forms a key part of the chamber’s strategy to cement Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and advanced technologies, as well as drive sustainable economic growth and development in the emirate and beyond.

To find out more about Expand North Star, please visit: www.expandnorthstar.com

