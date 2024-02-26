Establishment of new Business Council supports the chamber’s efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation and develop cross-border partnerships

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “This initiative comes as part of our continued efforts to expand trade and investment relations between Dubai and key global markets.”

The council’s Annual General Meeting explored strategies to drive membership growth and discussed the calendar of events scheduled during the coming period.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Hellenic Business Council. The launch represents an important step in further strengthening economic relations between Dubai and Greece.

The Hellenic Business Council will play a pivotal role in stimulating bilateral business and trade, creating partnership opportunities, and enhancing connections between the business communities in both markets. The council creates an effective platform for the sharing of timely market intelligence and other valuable information, as well as strengthening cooperation and creating networking opportunities for companies in Dubai and Greece.

Dubai Chambers recently hosted the council’s first annual general meeting in the presence of His Excellency Antonios Alexandroides, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the UAE. Participants discussed ways to increase the number of members, as well as the council’s scheduled calendar of events and potential opportunities and partnerships with Dubai Chambers.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai enjoys a dynamic and growing trade and investment relationship with Greece. Through the establishment of the Hellenic Business Council, we aim to build a sustainable and effective partnership that supports mutual opportunities for future growth across diverse sectors. This initiative comes as part of our continued efforts to increase the number of Business Councils, strengthen their role in building opportunities and developing cross-border partnerships, and expand trade and investment relations between Dubai and key global markets.”

Covering markets of strategic importance to Dubai, Business Councils serve as valuable platforms for companies in the UAE and international markets to connect, collaborate, and build mutually beneficial partnerships, opening new channels for economic cooperation between business communities across the globe.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce is currently working to expand the number of Business Councils representing the diverse nationalities of investors in the emirate to consolidate efforts to support members in international markets, unify the voices of Business Councils, and achieve their shared objectives.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

