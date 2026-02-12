Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) has outlined its key initiatives and strategic priorities for 2026, reaffirming its continued commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and professionals through education, partnerships, mentorship, and access to opportunity.

The announcements were shared during the Council’s Board meeting, chaired by H.E. Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Founder and President of the Dubai Business Women Council.

2026 Strategic Initiatives

As part of its 2026 programme, DBWC will roll out a series of initiatives designed to address skills development, workforce readiness, and business growth across multiple sectors.

Among the flagship initiatives is sAIdaty 3.0, the latest phase of the Council’s artificial intelligence training programme, delivered in collaboration with Oracle. The programme will continue to equip DBWC members with practical AI knowledge relevant to today’s evolving business and employment landscape.

DBWC will also launch Business in Action by Odoo: Industry Stories, Real Decisions, Real Impact, a year-long initiative running from March to December 2026. The programme will feature industry-focused sessions across sectors including technology, healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, and professional services, highlighting real-world business scenarios and decision-making processes.

The Council further announced the third cohort of Women Who Empower, in partnership with Canon Middle East. The initiative will deliver a series of workshops focused on photography, videography, content creation, and print, facilitated by Canon professionals and artistic brand ambassadors.

In addition, DBWC confirmed the launch of the seventh cycle of its Mentorship Programme, scheduled to run from 11 March to 11 June 2026, with applications now open for both mentors and mentees.

New Back-to-Work Programme

Responding to the growing need for workforce reintegration support, DBWC will introduce a new Back-to-Work Programme in 2026. Running from April to July, the programme will consist of workshops , training sessions and panel discussions delivered by government and private sector representatives, aimed at supporting women returning to the job market after extended career breaks. Discussions with potential partners are currently ongoing.

International Engagements

As part of its international engagement agenda, DBWC will participate in the Dubai Business Forum (DBF) 2026, taking place in Shenzhen, China, on 14 May 2026. The Council will lead a delegation that includes DBWC Board Members, with the forum aiming to introduce the Chinese business community to the opportunities created under the Dubai Economic Agenda.

In addition, DBWC will host the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Arab International Women’s Forum (AIWF) in May 2026 at the DBWC Premises at Dubai Chambers . The milestone event will convene senior regional and international leaders to mark twenty-five years of AIWF’s contribution to advancing women’s leadership across business, policy, and society, while highlighting the long-standing collaboration between DBWC and AIWF.

Board Updates and Governance

During the meeting, DBWC formally introduced its two new Board Members, Eman Al Suwaidi, and Rafia Al Abbar, strengthening the Council’s governance and leadership structure.

The DBWC Board for 2026 comprises:

H.E. Dr. Raja Al Gurg – Founder and President

Mrs. Faiza Al Sayed – Vice President

Board Members: Sofi Saleh, Samia Saleh, Mariam Al Noori, Amna Al Jallaf, Fathiya Al Khamiri, Eman Al Suwaidi, and Rafia Al Abbar

The Council continues to be managed by Nadine Halabi de Francesca, Director, reporting to the DBWC Board.

Membership Fees Update

DBWC also announced an update to its membership fees, setting the annual membership fee at AED 1,500, effective 2026. This marks the first revision to the membership fee structure in 23 years, ensuring the Council’s ability to continue delivering impactful programmes while remaining aligned with its founding mission.

About Dubai Business Women Council

Established in 2002 under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, the Dubai Business Women Council serves as a platform dedicated to supporting women in business and the workforce through education, networking, mentorship, and strategic partnerships. www.dbwc.ae