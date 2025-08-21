Sheikh Saeed: We believe in providing a flexible maritime environment that meets the aspirations of international visitors and offers them the opportunity to enjoy an exceptional marine experience

In a move aimed at enhancing the experience of Dubai’s visitors and facilitating their engagement in recreational marine activities, the Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has announced the introduction of a new service for issuing licenses to operate Pleasure Marine Vessels. This service is dedicated to visitors holding licenses issued by member states of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), including GCC countries, Europe, the United States, and a number of other countries internationally recognized licenses.

Coinciding with this initiative, the DMA has also launched an updated and comprehensive manual regulating the licensing of marine vessels’ crews in Dubai, based on Administrative Resolution No. (5) of 2024, which outlines the conditions and requirements for obtaining licenses to operate and work on board marine vessels.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said: "We believe in providing a flexible maritime environment that meets the aspirations of international visitors and offers them the opportunity to enjoy an exceptional marine experience in Dubai’s waters. The release of this manual reflects the Authority’s commitment to strengthening maritime safety, ensuring the efficiency and qualification of marine crews, and unifying standards in line with local legislation and international best practices”.

The updated manual defines clear provisions on professional qualifications, practical experience, and medical and technical requirements for crew members. It also details application, examination, and review procedures through the available digital platforms and services. The manual further addresses renewal and amendment processes, in addition to mechanisms for the mutual recognition of licenses issued by accredited maritime authorities.

The Authority emphasized that it recognizes all international maritime licenses issued by national administrations or maritime bodies in IMO member states, including GCC countries and other internationally recognized nations, provided these licenses meet the prescribed standards and requirements.

Through this initiative, qualified foreign license holders will be able to obtain a marine vessel driving license issued by the Dubai Maritime Authority via a streamlined electronic process. This process includes submitting a copy of the national license for verification, validating its authenticity and compliance with the required standards, and subsequently issuing the local license.

Sheikh Saeed concluded: “This initiative enhances the maritime experience of Dubai’s visitors and enthusiasts, enabling them to engage in leisure, tourism, and sports activities within a safe and well-regulated environment. It further strengthens Dubai’s position as a world-class maritime destination that combines modernity, diversity, and quality services, while also supporting the sustainable growth of Dubai’s maritime sector and its vital contribution to the local economy”.