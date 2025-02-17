​​​​​Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) launched the inaugural edition of its ‘Research Awards’, aiming to enhance scientific research, human capital development and investment. The initiative is implemented in collaboration with four prestigious universities: Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, and Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai (RIT Dubai).

‘Research Awards 2025’, open to students from participating universities and Dubai government employees, is designed to promote research on important topics such as ‘Workplace Skills and Lifelong Learning’, ‘Human Resources Management: Reality, challenges and future’, ‘Developing human resources systems and policies in Dubai Government’, and ‘Employee wellbeing in the Work Environment’.



H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, said that the award reflects the Dubai Government’s vision to foster a forward-looking and innovative human resources ecosystem.

H.E. further stated: “Through the introduction of the ‘Research Awards’, a first-of-its-kind initiative by DGHR, we hope to promote research focused on generating innovative solutions and creative insights that address future workplace challenges. Moreover, DGHR leverages advanced strategies in line with global trends to develop national talent, refine their expertise and build a highly competitive human capital landscape, consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading hub for innovation and excellence in human resources management.”

Dr Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of HBMSU, emphasized that the award’s launch reflects the wise leadership's commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation to shape the future of human capital in line with the ‘We Are the UAE 2031’ vision and the national strategy for talent attraction. Dr Alawar further pointed out that the university's engagement will help bolster government policymaking through practical scientific research, supervised academic research assessments, and adherence to the highest standards of quality and innovation. Furthermore, he stressed the award’s role in enhancing policies and workplace environments, by encouraging researchers to submit research papers that support strategies for managing human capital.

Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), highlighted the award's significance in strengthening human resources through evidence-based research. He commended the Dubai Government's efforts in nurturing its workforce and fostering a culture of research and development. Dr. Sharif further explained that the Dubai Academic Health System relies on education and discovery to upgrade the healthcare ecosystem based on latest practices. Additionally, he thanked the DGHR Department and the partners, expressing his confidence that the award will act as a turning point in bolstering research talents.

Dr Yousef Al Assaf, President, RIT Dubai, said "At Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai, we aim to create an integrated business ecosystem with both the public and private sectors, centered on leveraging advanced technology as a tool for innovation and creativity, to meet market demands—thus, enhancing institutional and strategic effectiveness across both sectors. Therefore, we are pleased to participate as a key partner in launching the inaugural Research Awards of the Dubai Government’s Human Resources Department for 2025. Our goal is to strengthen the role of technology in empowering Dubai Government employees and participating students, helping them develop their skills and projects and transition toward a future that serves the job market and Dubai’s leadership as a global city."

H.E. Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), highlighted that the research award fosters a culture of scientific research in human resources, playing a crucial role in shaping governmental policies and enhancing institutional performance. H.E. also explained that MBRSG is committed to supporting innovative research that enables decision-makers to enhance evidence-based policies. H.E. Al Marri further noted that the award serves as a platform to nurture creativity in the sector, ensuring that the resulting research positively shapes the future, while keeping pace with labor market changes.

DGHR has outlined specific criteria for evaluating the research submission based on innovation, originality, clarity of objectives, methodological precision, quality of analysis and findings, as well as the research’s impact on elevating the government work environment. Original and unpublished research works in both Arabic and English are eligible for the competition.

Submissions are open from February to August 2025, with prize announcement slated in October 2025. The winner will be awarded a cash prize of AED 25,000, a certificate of appreciation, and a commemorative shield, while their research paper will be published in scientific journals.

DGHR invites eligible researchers and professionals to join this unique initiative, developed to foster sustainability and innovation in the HR domain. Furthermore, DGHR reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a positive work environment that inspires creativity and forward-thinking solutions, in line with its dedication to empowering talents, driving positive transformation of HR systems and enhancing workforce efficiency.

