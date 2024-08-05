Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has partnered with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support the ‘FutureSkills4All’ initiative. This initiative, launched by MBRF and UNDP in collaboration with the educational platform ‘Coursera’, aligns with DGHR’s commitment to empower Dubai Government employees and enhance their skills by providing access to world-class training programs offered by industry leaders.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the DGHR Department, highlighted the Department’s keenness to reinforce its collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), recognising the significance of coordinated efforts in attaining its mission to empower human resources with futuristic skills, thus supporting Dubai’s future visions by fostering innovative talents and creative minds while propelling sustainable development. Furthermore, H.E. Al Falasi explained that the collaboration with MBRF and UNDP in the framework of this strategic initiative facilitates the empowerment of the government of Dubai’s human resources by offering educational programmes and innovative training methods that improve their future readiness and the capacity to keep up with rapid changes in the current working environments.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: "We are thrilled to expand the reach of this initiative and reinforce our partnership with DGHR. This move is vital to enhancing the skills and competencies of Dubai Government employees, elevating their preparedness to keep up with the ever-changing labour market. We firmly believe in the significance of empowering individuals and enriching the potential of the youth by offering exceptional educational and training opportunities in collaboration with major global organisations. This endeavour aims to strengthen the process of education and comprehensive development, while expanding avenues of knowledge within the UAE, thereby consolidating its position as a globally influential hub of knowledge."

Dr. Hany Torky, Project Manager of UNDP's Knowledge Project, said: "As a part of this initiative, UNDP has collaborated with MBRF to further joint efforts in delivering knowledge and educational materials to all members of the Arab community. Our goal is to ensure that Dubai Government employees benefit from the exceptional courses offered through this pioneering initiative. We hope to facilitate ubiquitous access to learning opportunities and training, empowering them to advance their professional careers, ultimately contributing to the realisation of a brighter future."

The initiative offers free and exclusive materials, educational courses, and training programs from renowned global corporations like Google, Meta, and IBM to professionals of the Dubai Government. Additionally, it offers learning and development opportunities for wider categories, including recent graduates, job seekers, and seasoned professionals looking to enrich their digital expertise and remain abreast of evolving demands. The initiative is also designed for talented innovators across diverse fields, suitable for those aspiring to advance their career prospects while staying ahead of changes in both local and global job markets.

The ‘FutureSkills4All’ initiative includes a diverse selection of courses that span a broad spectrum of skills. These include transferable skills like personal development, essential digital skills, job readiness, skills for new graduates, and English language proficiency, as well as skills in public entrepreneurship, community entrepreneurship, and technological entrepreneurship. Additionally, the initiative offers technical skills in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, along with a range of practical skills in customer service, data science, finance and financial technology, project and product management, marketing, and sales.

The collaboration between DGHR and MBRF, the two prominent entities involved in human capital development as catalysts of creativity and innovation, is a significant move towards fostering knowledge excellence and shaping a promising future for upcoming generations.

