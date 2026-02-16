Dubai, UAE, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that its One-Way Data System, which was designed and developed internally, has achieved more than AED 13 million in financial savings, while enhancing information security and increasing the reliability of operational networks. The system, which has been patented in Luxembourg, is currently in use within DEWA’s Generation Division.

The system enables secure and efficient one-way data transfer from power generation and desalination plant control systems to a shared central big data platform. Availability of real-time Big Data enabled the deployment of smart and intelligent systems such as Smart Power Plant and Virtual Engineer. This data provides a comprehensive, integrated and interactive view of operational status and equipment performance, enabling accurate data analysis and supporting rapid decision-making to improve operational efficiency. Users can access system outputs anytime and anywhere via smart devices.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said: “We provide a motivating work environment that fosters a culture of continuous innovation and empowers our teams to develop advanced technological solutions that deliver real added value, whether by enhancing cybersecurity or optimising operational costs. We have a comprehensive strategy to encourage creative ideas that form the foundation of our organisational values and keep pace with rapid technological advancements. Developing the One-Way Data System internally has resulted in substantial cost savings compared to similar solutions available in the market, while strengthening the capabilities of our teams to design innovative systems that support operational requirements and enhance the resilience, reliability and safety of our digital infrastructure.”

The One-Way Data System ensures that data flows in one direction only, from control systems to networks connected to the internet, effectively separating the two networks. This separation is achieved through combination of hardware and software that was developed internally by DEWA, significantly strengthening cyber protection and preventing any reverse data flow to control systems by ensuring physical gap between OT and IT networks.

The system addresses the growing need to connect control systems to centralised information platforms or to enable secure external communication with equipment manufacturers for remote services, while protecting control system from cyber attacks. The system is highly flexible and can be deployed across a wide range of industrial control networks to protect various types of data.

