Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has achieved impressive rankings across various indicators in the Brand Finance Middle East 150 report for 2024. Specifically, DEWA secured the top position among utilities in the UAE and ranked second in the region for brand value. Additionally, the report recognized DEWA's excellence in sustainability perception, naming it the leading entity in the UAE in terms of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance.

Brand Valuation Process

Brand Finance conducts a detailed analysis to evaluate the contribution of specific attributes to the overall brand value. One significant attribute that draws considerable attention is sustainability. Brand Finance quantifies sustainability perceptions through its Sustainability Perceptions Index, which evaluates brands based on environmental, social, and governance dimensions. This study examines the influence of sustainability on brand consideration across various sectors and identifies the brands that global consumers view as most committed to sustainability.

DEWA's Commitment to Sustainability

DEWA stands out as the UAE brand with the strongest sustainability perceptions across all three ESG dimensions. This recognition stems from DEWA's substantial efforts to increase renewable energy production and its contribution to the global energy transition.

Factors Contributing to High Brand Value

The report, released by Brand Finance, attributes DEWA's high brand value to its dedication to excellence in service delivery, innovation, and sustainability across all ESG principles. DEWA's significant investments in advanced infrastructure and leadership in clean energy initiatives have greatly enhanced its brand perception and value. Notable initiatives and projects include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar park, and the Green Hydrogen Project, the first in the MENA region to produce hydrogen using solar energy, which is then converted into electrical energy, in addition to other uses in the air, land, and sea transport as well as in the industry.

DEWA's Role in Global Sustainability Efforts

The report also highlighted DEWA's notable participation in COP28, hosted by the UAE in November-December 2023, where DEWA served as a Principal Pathway Partner. DEWA's efforts during the event raised its profile and strengthened its sustainability image. At COP28, DEWA joined 24 leading utility companies in a commitment to advance the energy transition and achieve Net Zero emissions by addressing key obstacles.

DEWA's high rankings in the Brand Finance Middle East 150 report reflect its strong commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence in service delivery, reinforcing its leadership role in the energy transition both in the UAE and globally.

