Dubai, UAE: In addition to its leading projects and initiatives in clean and renewable energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continues its full commitment to global sustainability goals. This is achieved through its comprehensive system of its operations and its pioneering success in digital transformation, especially in customer services. DEWA recorded a global percentage of over 99% in digital adoption this year. DEWA has a comprehensive ecosystem of ‘green’ digital channels, including its website, smart app, and customer care centre systems, all of which operate through green data centres that rely fully on clean energy. DEWA also intends to launch a new feature that allows customers to use its digital channels with a low carbon footprint. This feature empowers customers to conserve natural resources and achieve sustainability. The feature helps them consume less energy when using their devices and DEWA’s digital services.

“We are keen to enhance the sustainability of all our operations. In the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, we intensify our efforts to enhance DEWA’s leadership and excellence in digital transformation and develop our technological infrastructure. We continue to provide innovative and proactive services to increase efficiency, effectiveness, and productivity, in addition to protecting the environment and supporting sustainable and comprehensive development. This is in line with DEWA’s vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050. From 2017 to the end November 2023, DEWA’s digital transformation contributed to achieving financial savings for customers and DEWA exceeding AED 2.8 billion. It also contributed to reducing more than 230,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, which is equivalent to planting over 260,000 trees,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s website and smart app are hosted at the green data centre by Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. The green data centre, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, is recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest solar-powered data centre. An exemplary model for combining cutting-edge digital and power electronic technologies to create an advanced green ICT infrastructure powered by renewable energy, the green data centre offers digital products and services using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as cloud services, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), among others.

As a Principal Pathway Partner of COP28, hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai, DEWA contributed to the success of this global event, which highlighted the UAE’s accomplishments in supporting global climate action. DEWA’s stand in the Green Zone showcased DEWA’s prominent projects and globally leading programmes. It also highlighted DEWA’s efforts in clean and renewable energy, digital transformation, green mobility, smart grids, innovation, and the latest disruptive technologies.

