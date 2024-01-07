Dubai, UAE: The Women’s Committee at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) plays an integral role in realising DEWA’s strategic goals. The Committee provides female employees with an encouraging environment that achieves a balance between their professional and social lives. The Committee provides them with capabilities that help them continue their education and acquire knowledge and experiences that enhance their job and family skills at various levels, thus enhancing their ability to support the ambitious national plans.

Over the past 3 years, DEWA provided thousands of training opportunities to its female staff. During 2023, DEWA Women’s Committee organised more than 50 social and technical activities and workshops with the participation of over 1,000 female employees. The committee received 4 benchmarking visits to learn about its best practices. Through the Edhaa initiative, the committee highlighted the achievements of 10 female employees who made major local and international accomplishments. DEWA’s female employees also participated in many volunteering activities with the total volunteering hours in the last year exceeding 16,000 hours in 28 humanitarian and community initiatives.

Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of the Women’s Committee at DEWA, stated that the committee organises various activities and social events throughout the year, under the direction and support of DEWA’s top management. The Committee aims to create a positive and sustainable impact among female employees that enhance their cooperation. The Committee is also keen to build active partnerships with various local organisations to provide DEWA’s female employees with the necessary experiences and knowledge.

DEWA Women’s Committee’s key activities and programmes in 2023:

Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament

DEWA participated in the 11th Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament. The tournament was organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the patronage of HH Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, the wife of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. A total of 44 talented and highly-trained female employees from DEWA took part in all games of the tournament.

9th Emirati Women’s Forum

DEWA Women’s Committee held the 9th Emirati Women’s Forum and honoured 15 Emirati female employees during the event. The Forum included a discussion session entitled ‘The Emirati Woman… Soft Power for Ambitious Aspirations’, which highlighted the tangible role of Emirati women in supporting sustainable development.

‘For Her’ programme

DEWA Women’s Committee launched the third batch of the ‘For Her’ programme, in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) under the theme ‘Future Capabilities for Inspiring Women.’ The programme aims to foster capable female leaders who contribute to achieving DEWA’s vision and strategic goals. The third batch of the programme had 25 female employees from various divisions.

For a Sustainable Future Forum during COP28

DEWA’s Women’s Committee and Youth Council organised a forum titled ‘For a Sustainable Future’ during the COP28. The forum was attended by around 100 youth and female leaders and members of youth councils and women committees from several government and private organisations in the UAE. The forum featured two panel discussions. The first titled ‘Women, a Pivotal Partner for Sustainable Development’ highlighted women’s successes in sustainable development, while the second session titled ‘Youth, an Ambitious Vision that Keeps Pace with Tomorrow’ highlighted the role of the youth in sustainable success and achievements.

International Women in Engineering Day

To mark the International Women in Engineering Day, DEWA Women’s Committee organised a series of activities, workshops, and seminars to highlight the essential role of female engineers in implementing DEWA projects, according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency. The events hosted prominent DEWA female engineers to discuss their empowerment and successful careers.

International Women’s Day

DEWA Women’s Committee celebrated International Women’s Day and launched an encouraging contest on this occasion.

Hosting the 11th Pink Caravan

In conjunction with the International Month for Breast Cancer Awareness, DEWA Women’s Committee hosted the 11th Pink Caravan, organised by the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) under the theme ‘Powered by You’. The caravan held awareness sessions in English and Arabic, which were attended by more than 200 female employees from various divisions.

Educational trips to the Museum of the Future and Etihad Museum

Educational trips are an important aspect of the social activities that the Committee is keen to include in its annual programme. This type of activity contributes to achieving a balance between the professional and social lives of female employees, in addition to enhancing social cohesion, which reflects positively on their happiness. In 2023, DEWA Women’s Committee organised an educational trip to Etihad Museum that saw the participation of more than 60 female employees from various divisions, and a trip to the Museum of the Future with the participation of over 50 female employees.

