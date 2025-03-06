Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched the latest round of its awareness campaign Your Home, Your Responsibility. The initiative forms part of its ongoing mandate to enhance residents’ quality of life, as well as improve cohesion in line with the aspirations of the UAE Year of Community.

The campaign aims to prevent the adverse effects of overcrowding in buildings by emphasising compliance with the Regulation of Occupancy of Properties and Residential Units in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It coincides with increased on-site inspections by DMT, which will enforce strict measures against violators and suspicious residences. It also underscores the necessity for property owners and investors to adhere to property occupancy laws and cooperate in implementing leasing standards. Companies are also urged to provide housing for the lower-income demographic within approved accommodations.

Furthermore, the overoccupancy campaign aims to enhance tenant awareness, stressing their responsibility to prevent violations of property occupancy regulations. This includes refraining from renting units with undisclosed contracts and making sure that rental properties are registered in the Tawtheeq system and that all cars are registered in their respective Mawaqif zone.

HE Dr Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary at DMT, said: "Through this awareness campaign, we aim to emphasise the importance that landlords and tenants adhere to the law regulating properties and residential units’ occupancy. This is to alleviate the adverse effects of property overoccupancy, while safeguarding the health and safety of the emirate's residents.

“As one of DMT’s top priorities, we continuously strive to provide resolutions and measures that enhance the happiness and wellbeing of the community, this coincides with the introduction of our long-term affordable housing initiative to bolster the versatility of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market. However, our goals can only be achieved through collaboration among all stakeholders, including entities and individuals, to fulfil the campaign's objectives."

DMT reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the law through intensive inspections targeting non-compliant properties and residential units. Such efforts aim to identify several violations to prevent overcrowding, as well as implement administrative penalties and fines ranging from AED5,000 to AED500,000. Moreover, any repeated offenses will incur fines of up to AED1 million. Violators will also risk additional fines and the impounding of non-registered cars for illegal parking in designated residential zones by Mawaqif.

DMT noted that it reserves the right to implement any additional measures as necessary, including the suspension of both Tawtheeq contracts and accounts, for landlords and investors. As part of its ongoing efforts, DMT is calling on property owners, real estate management companies, and residents to ensure compliance with existing rules and regulations.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

DMT’s mandate is simple: devising, delivering, and developing services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, while strengthening the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, the department actively supports the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation, resulting in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities, and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

This is achieved by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – and overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, the DMT aims to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

