Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched an awareness campaign about safe practices for handling and managing the increasing number of stray dogs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The initiative aims to address the issue of stray dogs and promote responsible pet ownership in the emirate. It seeks to preserve public health, safety, and enhance the quality of life while ensuring the highest standards of care for stray animal population in the Emirate.

The campaign is being carried out through DMT’s various social media platforms. This effort underscores the department's commitment to promoting responsible pet ownership and addressing the negative consequences of pet abandonment, which lead to the unchecked explosion of stray dogs in residential neighborhoods.

The campaign includes a simple and effective explanation of the proper control of stray and lost dogs, with the objective of preventing property damage and ensuring public health and safety. It also emphasizes the application of humane principles in managing stray dogs.

The DMT highlighted that owners of farms, ranches, and individuals play a pivotal role in safeguarding the community and its well-being. It urges them to keep their dogs within their premises and ensure that no food waste is left around the area to avoid attracting a congregation of animals. Additionally, sterilizing their dogs is encouraged as an effective measure for dealing with and managing the increasing number of stray dogs.

Management Program for Stray and Lost Animals:

The municipalities affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport will undertake the responsibility of managing the increasing number of stray and lost animals at the beginning of the coming year. The services will include the reservation and sterilization of stray animals, providing guidance on handling them, and conducting educational and awareness campaigns for the community.

