Through Malaffi, the Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform, clinicians will be able to view the pharmacogenomic report (PGx) for the participants of the Emirati Genome Program

UAE, Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a M42 company, today announced a significant step towards the provision of precision medicine in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The partnership will enable physicians to access pharmacogenomic reports (PGx) for consenting participants of the Emirati Genome Program through Malaffi, the Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform, operated by ADHDS.

During GITEX Global Week 2023, DoH and ADHDS, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Ashish Koshy, Group Chief Operating Officer from M42. The MoU was signed by Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector Kareem Shahin, Acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, a M42 company.

Based on the insights from the Emirati Genome Program (EGP), one of the largest population genomic initiatives ever undertaken, PGx reports will provide to doctors, for consenting EGP participants, with valuable information regarding their genetic profile and its influence and response to specific medications. The report will support the physicians in prescribing medication to each patient to enhance treatment outcomes and minimise the occurrence of adverse drug events. The integration of genetic data into clinical decision-making marks a significant leap towards personalized medicine and safer healthcare.

Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) said: “It is a proud moment for Abu Dhabi to be one of the first places in the world to implement comprehensive pharmacogenomic reports for its citizens, securely available to their physicians to outline personalised treatment plans to patients. By understanding the genetic makeup of our community, we will be able to better predict, prevent and treat genetic and chronic diseases hence translating our vision of a ‘healthier Abu Dhabi’ for generations to come. By harnessing the power of data, we will be able to accelerate the integration of breakthrough solutions that meet the distinct health requirements of Emiratis - reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a leading destination for innovation in healthcare.”

The PGx reports offer insights into the compatibility of various medications, aiding physicians in avoiding potentially harmful drug-to-drug interactions. Furthermore, the PGx reports will support reducing healthcare expenses, by initiating treatment with the correct medication and dosage upfront.

Kareem Shahin, Acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, an M42 company said: “M42 is working to transform traditional healthcare and the robust connected healthcare infrastructure that we have established in Abu Dhabi will play a big role in this. Through the synergy of Malaffi Health Information Exchange and the integration of cutting-edge AI technology and genomic data, we are now enabling the practice of precision medicine at scale, crafting a blueprint for global success. This endeavour not only serves the best interests of our residents but also sets a remarkable precedent for global healthcare initiatives.”

On a broader scale, integrating this comprehensive genomic data within the HIE sets the stage for extensive research and advanced population health analytics. This will boost breakthroughs in personalised medicine and deepen the understanding of how genetics intricately shape drug responses, steering the healthcare landscape towards greater efficacy and safety.

The Emirati Genome Program is a significant national project that is critical to the realisation of the National Genome Strategy, which aims to build a comprehensive and sustainable genomic ecosystem to transform healthcare services and help people live better. The program uses the latest whole sequencing and artificial intelligence technologies to generate high-quality data that enables scientific research and discovery, leading to personalised and preventive healthcare for the UAE’s citizens and a comprehensive understanding of rare genetic disorders and new treatments.

Malaffi is the region’s first Health Information Exchange platform that safely and securely connects public and private healthcare providers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Malaffi, operated by ADHDS enables the meaningful, real-time exchange of important patient health information between the healthcare providers, creating a centralised database of unified patient records, improving healthcare quality and patient outcomes. The platform connects the entire healthcare sector with more than 2,700 healthcare facilities in the emirate, empowering over 47,000 clinical users with access to 2 billion unique clinical records.

-Ends-

About the Emirati Genome Program

The Emirati Genome Program is a significant national project that aims to draw a comprehensive genetic map for UAE citizens to accelerate the development of advanced preventive and personalised healthcare solutions for the nation’s present and future generations.

The program is one of the largest population genome initiatives in the world and will contribute to the development of preventive and personalized healthcare solutions in collaboration with research and medical institutions across the UAE.

The program uses the latest genetic sequencing technologies and artificial intelligence to obtain high-quality genetic data that will enrich available medical data and enable large-scale scientific research and discovery.

Analysing the complete genome of UAE citizens allows researchers, doctors, and scientists to identify the causes of genetic diseases and types of genetic mutations, anticipate susceptibility to some diseases and study them more deeply. The findings help develop effective treatment and preventive plans and reduce genetic and chronic illnesses.

About Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH)

The Department of Health – (DOH) is the regulatory body of the Healthcare Sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population. DOH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DOH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world – class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DOH also drives programs to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. For more information visit www.doh.gov.ae.

About Malaffi and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services

Malaffi (Arabic for ‘My File’) is the region’s first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform that safely and securely connects public and private healthcare providers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Malaffi enables the meaningful, real-time exchange of important patient health information between healthcare providers, creating a centralised database of unified patient records to ultimately improve healthcare quality and patient outcomes.

Malaffi is operated by Abu Dhabi Health Data Services - Sole Proprietorship LLC (ADHDS), a M42 company, having been established under a Public Private Partnership with the Department of Health–Abu Dhabi (DoH). As part of the DoH’s strategic priorities, Malaffi is a key component of the digital transformation of the healthcare system in Abu Dhabi.

By providing instant access to the patient’s longitudinal medical file, Malaffi facilitates the making of better-informed and more efficient clinical decisions, enhances coordination and transition of care, reduces unnecessary duplication of tests and procedures, reduces the risk of medical error, and improves patient safety and experience. As a centralised database of robust population health information collated from nearly all patient episodes in the Emirate Malaffi informs and drives the DOH’s public health initiatives for a healthier Abu Dhabi. Malaffi has received the ISO 27001:2013 Certification (International Organization for Standardization) and accreditation by the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) for the Health Information Exchange Accreditation Program (HIEAP) – recognising excellence in data privacy and security best practices. Malaffi is the first HIE outside of the US to ever have been awarded HIEAP accreditation.

By connecting 100% of hospitals and 99% of all patient episodes in Abu Dhabi in just three years, Malaffi is noted as one of the fastest HIE rollouts in the world.

For more information, please visit www.malaffi.ae.

Media Contact

Mohammed Al Naseri

Mohammed.alnaseri@bcw-global.com

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions, unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 24 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

www.m42.ae

Media Contact

Asala FaddaMob:

Email: afadda@mubadalahealth.ae