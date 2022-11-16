Sharjah: HE Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, hosted a high-level delegation headed by HE Abdulaziz Urolboevich Akkulov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UAE; Ali Sher Salamov, Consul General of Uzbekistan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and Vladimir Juli Bykov, Adviser and Consul at the Uzbek Embassy in the UAE.

During the meeting at DGR headquarters, Al Qasimi stressed the strong bonds between the two sides and explored trade and investment opportunities between Sharjah and Uzbekistan in a number of vital sectors, including trade, tourism, culture and education. Al Qasimi pointed out that the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah are hosting a number of Uzbek students, noting that Sharjah has been a destination for Uzbek nationals interested in communicating with the Arab world.

Sheikh Fahim also explored partnership opportunities in the educational sector through the University of Sharjah, the museums sector through the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, culture through the Sharjah Book Authority, in addition to the agriculture sector through the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in the emirate.

The two parties also discussed increasing flights between Sharjah and Uzbekistan by strengthening the partnership between Air Arabia and Uzbekistan Airways and other partnership opportunities in various sectors.

During the discussion, HE Abdulaziz Urolboevich Akkulov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UAE, commended Sharjah’s leading cultural role and efforts to advance the publishing industry. He also expressed his country’s interest in strengthening cultural bonds with the emirate and learning best practices from its extensive expertise that helped position Sharjah as one of the top cultural destinations in the Arab and Islamic world.

The Ambassador noted that the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan will be completed in February 2023, pointing out his country’s interest in exchanging expertise with the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization. He also pointed out that Uzbek city Tashkent served as the Capital of Islamic Culture in 2020, following the path of Sharjah, which held the same title in 2014. He also revealed that a delegation from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan would visit the UAE in December.

-Ends-