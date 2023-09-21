Led by H.E. Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, a delegation from the DoE traveled to the French Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany. They intend to hold meetings with several high-ranking government officials and stakeholders in the energy sector of both countries.

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi emphasized that the visit is a continuation of the Energy Department's persistent efforts to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability while transitioning towards energy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also aims to expand collaboration and exchange expertise with major global organizations.

H.E. also added: The visit represented a significant opportunity to learn about the efforts of leading international institutions in addressing challenges in the field of energy transformation, as well as the primary solutions adopted to overcome them. The journey also involved identifying the best policies and regulations related to the sector.

This includes mechanisms for energy market reform, institution design, economic indicators and pricing, governance, energy efficiency, demand-side management, and sustainable hydrogen.

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Al Rumaithi, the DoE Undersecretary, met with H.E. Hend Mana’ Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of France. During the meeting, they discussed the Department’s efforts, strategies, and regulatory policies in developing the energy sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and reviewed the Department’s significant achievements in support of the country’s efforts to fulfill the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

Additionally, the two sides discussed the UAE preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 28) at the end of this year in Expo City Dubai.

The delegation also visited the headquarters of the International Energy Agency (IEA), where H.E. Eng. Ahmed Al Rumaithi met with Mary Bowers Warrick, Deputy Executive Director of IEA, in the presence of Eng. Ahmed Al Falasi, Energy Efficiency Sector Executive Director - Acting, Eng. Hamad Khalifa Al Marar, Regulatory Affairs Executive Director - Acting, and Carlos Gasco, Energy Policy Sector Executive Director- Acting.

During the meeting, H.E Al Rumaithi presented the role of the DoE in leading the energy transition in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and highlighted the crucial policies and regulations that contribute to supporting Abu Dhabi’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Additionally, the presentation covered the progress of the strategic partnership signed in 2019 between the DoE and IEA, with the goal of exchanging knowledge and enhancing the DoE’s capabilities in assisting Abu Dhabi's energy sector in overcoming future challenges by utilizing the most advanced and efficient technologies in accordance with global best practices.

The delegation also visited several institutions, including the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the French Ministry of Ecological Transition, the Energy Regulatory Authority, the French “EDF” Group, and the International Council on Large Electric Systems. The delegation also met with Audrey Jorn, the CEO of “Engie”, to learn about district cooling systems and the activities of the Hypervision Center.

In the Federal Republic of Germany, the DoE delegation met with H.E. Ahmed Al Attar, UAE’s Ambassador to Germany. During the meeting, they discussed the role of the DoE in the comprehensive development of the sector and its contribution to supporting sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi. They also discussed the most significant energy projects in both the UAE and Germany.

Furthermore, the UAE Embassy in Berlin hosted a roundtable discussion titled “Emirati-German Dialogue on Energy Transition.” which brought together the delegation of the DoE with the German counterparts in the presence of H.E. Ahmed Al Attar. This dialogue covered the strategic objectives of Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035, aiming to generate 60% of Abu Dhabi’s electricity from clean and renewable sources by 2035. Additionally, both parties discussed key lessons learned, challenges encountered, and best practices in energy transition in their respective countries.

The delegation conducted field visits to several German international companies, including Siemens, 50Hertz, and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany (BMWK). These visits aimed to enhance opportunities for cooperation in developing innovative technological solutions in various pivotal areas of the energy sector, especially energy transition and green hydrogen.

