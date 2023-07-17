Abu Dhabi: A delegation from Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) visited Singapore to enhance cooperation and partnerships between the United Arab Emirates and Singapore. The delegation engaged in meetings with key government officials and stakeholders in urban development and sustainable transport to learn about the latest trends and innovations in municipal work and transportation.

The UAE delegation was led by H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and included H.E. Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, and H.E. Hamad Al Mutawa, Executive Director of Planning and Infrastructure Sector at DMT, along with other department officials.

During the visit, H.E. Al Shorafa and the delegation met with Mr. Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of National Development. The delegation also visited senior officials from the Land Transport Authority, the Building and Construction Authority, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority, to discuss fostering stronger collaborations and partnerships between the two nations. H.E. Al Shorafa emphasized that the visit represented a significant milestone in the DMT’s efforts to explore Singapore's exemplary practices in urban planning and its innovative solutions for expanding modern and sustainable transportation networks within ‘smart’ cities. He also mentioned that it provided an ideal opportunity to enhance cooperation and forge partnerships between the Department and the various entities in Singapore, as well as a platform to drive innovation and promote sustainable development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, highlighted the remarkable progress in bilateral relations in various sectors including economy, trade, education, training, technology, and energy. H.E Al Suwaidi added that the visit of H.E. Al Shorafa and the accompanying delegation have enhanced the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport was established by Law No. 30 of 2019, and its main priorities are to realize the vision of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, which draws on the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to embrace progress by placing great value on the importance of pursuing development in line with both the needs of present and future generations and the community in general.

The authority embodies the values of good governance, driven by the needs of the community it serves and working with a passion to accomplish its aims. The Department focuses on finding the most effective means of providing essential, modern, responsive and comprehensive municipal services across three regional municipalities, and supports Abu Dhabi's global position as a leader in innovation-led urban planning and transportation, as part of the Abu Dhabi government's commitment to maintaining the highest standards to the benefit of all citizens and residents of the emirate.

The DMT is responsible for continually investing in the development of better infrastructure, facilities and transportation sectors within the emirate, guiding, regulating and monitoring urban development to enhance Abu Dhabi's reputation as a world-class destination to live, work and visit.

The DMT also ensures the highest standards of safety, security, sustainability and technological development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's land, air and maritime transport networks, in accordance with the highest international standards and the UAE's legislation with the objective of being the region’s connection to the world.

The Department’s aspirations are driven by the simple proposition of innovating and building sustainable smart cities, fostering a capacity to change and adapt in order to maintain excellence in services and sustaining prosperity for future generations, allowing the entire Abu Dhabi community to reach their full potential.

For more information about DMT’s recent updates, follow us on:

Twitter @AbudhabiDMT

Instagram instagram.com/@AbudhabiDMT

Facebook facebook.com/@AbudhabiDMT