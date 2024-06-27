Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to facilitate the sharing of expertise and to promote and boost visitation to their respective museums, aiming to increase tourism and drive economic growth in both emirates.

Signed by HE Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Saeed Al Samahi, General Director of Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department, the strategic partnership will allow the entities to exchange knowledge and expertise, develop joint training programmes and engage local and global tourists through joint marketing and promotional activities.

In addition to enhancing tourism growth, this collaboration underscores a shared commitment to promoting the cultural heritage of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah through the exchange of artefacts and artworks. By collaborating on resources and expertise, DCT Abu Dhabi and the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department will amplify the impact of their museum offerings and attract greater numbers of visitors and will deepen public appreciation and understanding of their respective histories.

HE Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "The partnership with Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department enables collaboration between our museums across joint programmes and promotions. Highlighting the rich artistic and cultural heritage of both emirates will foster pride in our national identity and promote cross-cultural understanding between the UAE and visitors from the region and around the world. The partnership will enhance the museums’ visitor experience, deepening appreciation of Emirati heritage and values and increasing tourism numbers and economic impact.”

For his part, His Excellency Saeed Al Samahi, General Director of the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department, added: “The agreement constitutes a significant step forward towards strengthening the tourism sector in the Emirate of Fujairah and enhancing cooperation with all relevant institutions, which, in turn, serves to highlight the historical and cultural richness Fujairah has enjoyed throughout the ages, strengthen national identity, and promote values ​​in future generations. Furthermore, this collaboration will open new prospects for all emirates in the UAE to exchange tourism experiences and explore pioneering practices, as we work to make Fujairah an attractive destination for both domestic and international tourism.”

In recent years, Abu Dhabi has transformed into a global hub for culture and creativity. Its Saadiyat Cultural District is home to the renowned Louvre Abu Dhabi, and a growing community of institutions and attractions which will soon welcome the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

Tourism is a key pillar in Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic diversification strategy. The emirate recently launched its refreshed Tourism Strategy 2030, which will see the sector add AED90 billion to the UAE’s GDP annually by 2030 and attract 39.3 million visitors every year to Abu Dhabi.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

