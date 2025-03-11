Al Ain, the “living oasis” just a short drive from the UAE capital, to host the event

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is partnering with ITAKA, Poland's largest tour operator, to host its Top Sellers Conference 2025. Announced at ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair, the partnership will foster deeper connections with travel trade professionals and increase awareness of the emirate of Abu Dhabi in the Polish market.

Bringing together over 200 travel trade professionals from Poland, the conference will be hosted in Al Ain, the emirate’s “living oasis”, home to the UAE’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site and a growing culture, wellness and adventure destination, recently selected as the Gulf Capital of Tourism for 2025. The programme will highlight Abu Dhabi’s range of itineraries and travel packages for both summer and winter, and attendees will also be able to participate in expert-led training sessions.

Following the two-day event, the trade professionals will then embark on curated site visits and tours in Abu Dhabi City from 13 to 17 April, experiencing its leading cultural institutions and heritage sites, world-class hospitality infrastructure, and unique attractions firsthand.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Welcoming ITAKA’s Top Sellers Conference to Abu Dhabi underscores our commitment to fostering strong ties with Poland’s travel trade community. Poland offers tremendous potential and this partnership highlights the unique blend of world-class experiences, cultural heritage, and warm Emirati hospitality that define Abu Dhabi as a destination. By offering leading travel professionals firsthand experience of Abu Dhabi, we strengthen their connection with the destination, inspiring more Polish travellers to explore diverse attractions and rich experiences.”

Mariusz Janczuk, President of ITAKA, said: “It is extremely satisfying that ITAKA is working so closely with DCT Abu Dhabi to organise the prestigious Top Sellers Conference in Abu Dhabi. The cooperation between our organisations at every stage of preparing this event, has been highly professional and efficient. We greatly appreciate the extensive support we receive from DCT Abu Dhabi, as well as smooth operation that allows us to finalise key aspects of the conference in a short time. We are confident that our common guests – the top Polish travel sellers – will play a integral role in promoting Abu Dhabi in Poland by sharing their best travel experiences with clients and colleagues. Abu Dhabi is an extraordinary destination that is gaining increasing interest among Polish tourists.”

The event being hosted in the emirate aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which targets 39.3 million visitors, the creation of 178,000 new tourism jobs, and a contribution of AED 90 billion to the emirate’s GDP by the end of the decade. This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering relationships with key international markets and investing in initiatives that promote tourism growth and cultural exchange.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About the Travel Agency ITAKA:

ITAKA is a leading travel agency that has been inspiring and enabling you to discover the world. Our mission is to deliver unforgettable travel experiences, combining a passion for travel with the highest standards of service. With a wide range of destinations, carefully selected hotels, and professional organization, ITAKA provides customers with comfort, safety and exceptional experiences.

As a leader in the travel industry, ITAKA continually invests in innovation, new destinations, and quality of service, ensuring the sustainable development of tourism. We work with the best partners around the world to ensure travelers have an unforgettable experience, whether they choose to relax on paradise beaches, exciting city breaks or adventurous roundtrips.