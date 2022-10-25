The initiative aims to strengthen community ties by inspiring social connections between all members of the community

ABU DHABI: The Department of Community Development, in cooperation with various entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has announced the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Moments initiative, which will be launched on November 11 and will continue until December 2022. The initiative consists of various activities and events that will kick off at Khalifa Square in Khalifa City, followed by events taking place in several locations across the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.

The Abu Dhabi Moments initiative aims to strengthen community ties by encouraging participation in a series of inclusive events and activities, inspiring cultural and social integration and invoking a spirit of enjoyment through games and entertainment. All these contribute to building a tight-knit and happy community by establishing social connections between citizens, and residents enhancing the quality of life of Abu Dhabi community.

The Department of Community Development is pleased to cooperate with main sponsors namely Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Ethmar Holdings, Al Dhannah City, NMC Healthcare and Al Ain Farms, who are all key partners in achieving the goals of the community initiative. DCD also works with strategic partners including the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Al Ain City Municipality, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Police, We are All Police, National Health Insurance Company - Daman, Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Family Development Foundation, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Hayat Post-Care Association and Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education in providing all forms of support to ensure the achievement of the goals and strategies of the Abu Dhabi government.

Abu Dhabi Moments will begin with a grand opening event at Khalifa Square in Khalifa City from November 11 to 13. Various multi-cultural programs will follow at different venues until December 2022 across the Abu Dhabi emirate. The initiative aims to create memorable experiences that will have a positive impact on the lives of individuals and the community, subsequently strengthening the social bonds of what makes up the society of the emirate today.

Visitors during the launch days can experience endless fun from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with inflatable play areas, bouncy balls, trampolines, a special area for small children, Jenga, basketball, and a game of snakes and ladders. For those who are looking for a challenge they can try the water maze and big ballers. Special shows are also lined up such as a bubble show, face painting, tic tac toe, balloon hurricane, balloon twister, a circus show, sway pole, shows onstage like Alice in Wonderland and Aladdin, and wellness sessions. There will be prizes for winners who are going to participate in the games.

A number of entertaining, recreational, sporting and interactive events are lined up to involve all members of the community of different ages and nationalities during Abu Dhabi Moments. Other notable locations across the emirate are Al Jahili Park in Al Ain City, Mussafah Area in Abu Dhabi city, Mohamed bin Zayed City Public Park in Abu Dhabi City, Capital Park in Abu Dhabi City downtown and Al Dhannah City in Al Dhafra region.

