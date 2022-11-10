Abu Dhabi - The Department of Community Development (DCD), Abu Dhabi, will organise the third event in its ‘Social Innovation Talks’ series, titled ‘From Here We Begin: Contemporary Family and Values’, at the Khalifa City Square on November 12, 2022.

The talk, which is being hosted this year as part of the Abu Dhabi Moments initiative, explores ideal contemporary family values. It will focus on how to foster a strong and healthy family and society in the modern day and age, as well as address the various social challenges and cultural variables that affect families today. Moreover, it will recognise the integral role that families have in upholding and preserving core social values.

H.E. Sheikha Al Hosani, Acting Executive Director of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector at DCD said: “The ‘Social Innovation Talks’ series are part of our commitment to raise awareness on the significance of social innovation in enhancing society, as well as exploring innovative solutions to address various social challenges. It is the ideal platform to bring social experts and influencers from across the globe to present and review the most important developments and results: global studies concerned with family interdependence, the challenges facing the family and our societies, and the negative repercussions on the system of social, religious and cultural values.”

Al Hosani further stated that social innovation is one of the important tools in finding social solutions, and the role of the department, as the authority responsible for the social sector agenda in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, comes to achieve its vision of providing a decent life for all members of society, in order to ensure the establishment of an integrated and cohesive society in the emirate.

For the first time, SITalks will be an in-person session this year, with the audience participating in the live discussion. This event’s speaker, Dr. Khaled Ghattas, is an activist on digital platforms, who shares his thoughts on many topics: from scientific research, psychology and human behaviour to philosophy, art and cultural diversity. Dr. Ghattas is a critical thinker, with a capacity to examine problems in life from a variety of different perspectives.

‘Social Innovation Talks’ is a significant series because the concept of social innovation contributes to resolving issues that are difficult to treat using conventional approaches. It aids various social entities, including governmental, educational and other institutions, in developing efficient tools, methods and solutions that can overcome community challenges.

Visit DCD’s digital platforms for registrations and further details.

