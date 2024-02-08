Riyadh: Saudi Health welcomed a delegation of Canadian companies specializing in healthcare and medical services on Sunday, February 4th, for an open discussion on investment opportunities available in the coming period.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the spotlight was shone on the investment opportunities available to Canadian companies in the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi side of the meeting was attended by the Undersecretaries of the Ministry of Health, representatives of the Saudi Holding Company for Health Services, the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance, the Saudi Center for Health Facility Accreditation, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO), and the Ministry of Investment.

For its part, the Canadian delegation expressed its strong desire to invest in the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia, especially at this time when there is a significant growth in the size of investment opportunities in the healthcare sector.

The delegation stressed the importance of long-term cooperation between the two countries in the field of medical education, especially considering Canada's leadership in the field of digital health, virtual healthcare services, and artificial intelligence applications.

The Canadian delegation concluded its visit with a tour of the Command-and-Control Center and the Virtual Health Hospital, where they learned about the health services and digital transformations that the Saudi healthcare sector is witnessing.

