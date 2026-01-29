Abu Dhabi: Athar+ (Athar Plus), Abu Dhabi’s first purpose-driven hub dedicated to accelerating social impact, has marked the graduation of its inaugural cohort of social entrepreneurs, representing a key milestone in its journey since inception in 2025 by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, under the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD). This achievement reflects the authority’s role in enabling social entrepreneurship, contributing to economic development in a variety of social sectors, in addition to advancing sustainable, measurable social impact aligned with Abu Dhabi’s societal priorities.

Established as a strategic hub under the authority’s From the Community to the Community initiative, launched in line with the Year of Community theme, Athar+ is funded through community contributions and is designed to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s social impact ecosystem. The hub empowers social entrepreneurs to develop community-focused solutions that address social priorities, creating a positive impact not just on the community, but also advancing the economy of Abu Dhabi.

In recognition of these entrepreneurs, Athar+ celebrated the graduation of 27 social entrepreneur during the Athar+ Social Impact Summit held at Madar_39, in attendance of His Excellency Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, His Excellency Abdulla Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, His Excellency Salem AlShamsi, Executive Director of Social Incubation and Contracting at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, alongside other senior officials, investors and esteemed partners.

His Excellency Abdulla Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the graduation of the impact makers who have dedicated their time and effort to enhancing the quality of life for families and communities across Abu Dhabi. Through Athar+, we remain committed to supporting social enterprises and non-profits, equipping them with the tools, resources and partnerships needed to scale their missions, deepen their impact, and contribute to a thriving social impact ecosystem in the capital. This aligns with the authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s mission in driving community engagement and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in social entrepreneurship.”

This achievement is underscored by the strong engagement and support of community members, as well as the ongoing financial and in-kind contributions from the authority’s partners, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Modon Holding, Majra-National CSR Fund, Mubadala Investment Company, and others. Their collective commitment has played a vital role in enabling the delivery of impactful programmes, empowering social enterprises and nonprofits, and advancing solutions that address Abu Dhabi’s social development priorities.

Since its launch, Athar+ has established a community of 27 active impact makers across its programmes. The hub has facilitated workshops and mentor sessions addressing impact areas including economic development, community and inclusion, sustainability, health and wellness. These efforts reflect Athar+’s role in supporting diverse, purpose-driven solutions aligned with Abu Dhabi’s social development priorities.

About the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address social priorities in health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.