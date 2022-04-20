Dubai, UAE: – Aldar Properties has announced a donation of AED5 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest of its kind, from the UAE to the world to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities throughout 50 countries.

The initiative is an extension of last year’s 100 Million Meals, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals in 47 countries. In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the 1 Billion Meals initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), provides food support in coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as a number of local charity and humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries.

Preserving Dignity and Life

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Properties highlighted that supporting the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which offers food support from the UAE to the less fortunate in tens of communities, is a humanitarian and ethical duty to support the continuous commendable efforts of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. Year after year, MBRGI is expanding its scope of work, to reach more individuals and families in less fortunate communities who need basic things, preserving their dignity.

He commented: “At Aldar, we are committed to the values of giving and caring that the late Sheikh Zayed has instilled in all of us; values that allow Aldar to create positive and lasting impact on communities in the markets we operate in and further afield. Our pledge to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign is a translation of this commitment and is also another step towards supporting efforts to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goal of ending hunger by 2030.”

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

