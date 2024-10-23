Meeting examined growth prospects within the local economy

Maha Al Gargawi: “Business groups and councils contribute to driving economic growth, developing trade relations, and enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently organised the third quarterly meeting of Business Groups and Councils for 2024 with the participation of representatives from private sector companies across the emirate.

During the meeting, Dubai Chamber of Commerce highlighted the latest developments in the local economy and its growth prospects for the coming period, as well as the key business and investment opportunities the emirate offers across diverse sectors. The meeting addressed the latest initiatives by the chamber aimed at fostering private sector growth and enhancing the business environment to promote long-term expansion and prosperity. Participants also discussed ways to enhance the competitiveness of the local business community.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “Business Groups and Councils contribute to driving economic growth, developing trade relations, and enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors. The chamber is committed to strengthening their role in cementing Dubai’s position as a leading global investment hub as part of our efforts to advance the interests of the business community, which remains one of our top strategic priorities.”

During the meeting, discussions focused on expanding the contribution of Business Groups and Councils in driving economic growth in the emirate and strengthening public-private partnerships. The meeting highlighted several successful projects and initiatives launched by Business Groups and Councils, as well as exploring their future plans and activities.

The third quarterly meeting for 2024 also showcased the role of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, in ensuring the sustainability and growth of family businesses in Dubai and enhancing the economic contribution of this vital sector. In addition, the meeting highlighted the programmes launched by Dubai Chamber of Commerce's Centre for Responsible Business to encourage companies to adopt sustainable business practices, including the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Label.

Business Groups and Councils play an instrumental role in the growth of commercial and economic activities in Dubai by ensuring the representation of all economic sectors, facilitating mutual dialogue between key stakeholders and government entities, and contributing to enhancing Dubai’s favourable business environment.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Follow us on:

facebook.com/dxbchambercomm

twitter.com/dxbchambercomm

linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry

youtube.com/@dubaichamberstv

instagram.com/dxbchambercomm

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com