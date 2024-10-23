Dubai – In line with its dedication to improving the health and well-being of its workforce, Dubai Customs, being one of the first government departments to launch distinguished health initiatives that support employee well-being and enhance their level of happiness, has launched the “Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening” initiative.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said: "The health of our employees is one of our core priorities, which we strive to uphold in order to achieve the goals of the 'Dubai Social Agenda 33' launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The department organized the 'Coronary Artery Calcium Screening' initiative to promote healthy lifestyles, in line with the second goal of the agenda, which aims to establish a more efficient and high-quality health system that meets the highest global standards."

He further noted, "Through this initiative, Dubai Customs aims to enhance healthcare efforts in Dubai and work towards achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership in organizing pioneering health initiatives that align with what the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation is accomplishing in the health sector both internationally and regionally."

The initiative was launched in the presence of Yousef Al-Hashimi, (Acting) Executive Director, Customer Management Division, and Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser, Chairman and Executive Director of the Tadawi Healthcare Group, with participation from 115 male and female employees of Dubai Customs, who underwent the screening conducted by specialists at Tadawi Hospital to assess their health status regarding coronary artery calcification.

In his comments on the initiative, Youssef Al Hashimi said: "The coronary artery calcium screening enables employees to check about their health status, which supports their ability to improve their performance and carry out their tasks efficiently."

He added: "This initiative falls within our efforts to achieve the department's goals of building an exceptional employee experience and enhancing employee happiness by launching quality initiatives that consider all aspects affecting their work and lives."

For his part, Marwan Ibrahim Haji said: "We are pleased to collaborate and participate with Dubai Customs in the 'Coronary Artery Calcium Screening' initiative, and we are happy for Tadawi Hospital to conduct this screening for the department's employees, as part of our desire to contribute to supporting the health status of our nation's citizens."

Comprehensive free medical examinations were conducted for the employees, which included a clinical review by a cardiology specialist for vascular risk factors and a screening of coronary artery calcification using computed tomography.