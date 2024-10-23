Abu Dhabi - In the context of enhancing international cooperation in smart mobility solutions, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport hosted a high-level delegation from the city of Shenzhen in the People's Republic of China, a pioneer in technology and recognised as one of the world's most advanced smart cities. The delegation was led by Mr. Xu Wei, Deputy Director-General of the Transport Office in Shenzhen, and included department directors from the Transport Office, as well as representatives from the Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Centre (SUTPC). The discussions highlighted the latest achievements in transport digitalisation in both Abu Dhabi and Shenzhen, covering land, maritime, and aviation sectors.

This meeting is part of Abu Dhabi Mobility's efforts to position the emirate as a global model for implementing smart transport solutions and achieving sustainability, contributing to enhancing its role as a leading destination for innovation and technology in both the region and the world.

Strategic Partnership

This meeting witnessed the launch of the digital transformation project for public transport in Abu Dhabi, which aims to enhance operational efficiency and provide more advanced and seamless transport services. This project is part of a G2G partnership between Abu Dhabi and the Chinese city of Shenzhen, focusing on adopting the latest digital technologies in public transport, including the use of artificial intelligence and the digitisation of public transport service delivery. The project will address multiple aspects, including public transport business process engineering and transitioning Abu Dhabi’s public transport system to utilise the latest cutting-edge technology.

In addition, the Emirati employees will have to opportunity to be trained in the latest digital skills in the field of transport, focusing on enhancing the user experience and reducing environmental impacts through the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly transport solutions through the International Joint Transport Laboratory agreement signed between Abu Dhabi Mobility and Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Centre in January 2024.

State-of-the-Art Electric Buses

During the visit, Abu Dhabi Mobility also showcased to the Chinese delegation two state-of-the-art electric buses manufactured in China, which are currently used in its Green Bus Programme. One of the two buses include an 18-metre articulated electric bus, which is first of its kind in the Middle East Region. Mr. Xu expressed his delight to see these buses being used in the Green Bus Programme.

For his part, Mr. Xu presented an overview of the smart transport used in Shenzhen, a system based on the latest modern technologies aimed at facilitating digital transformation and providing sustainable and safe transport solutions. He also highlighted the city's efforts in regulating and legislating automated and connected vehicles, explaining how Shenzhen uses a management system dedicated to organising these vehicles and ensuring their safe and efficient operation. Additionally, he discussed the management system for drones and Shenzhen’s air transport infrastructure, together with their advanced electric vehicle charging units aimed at improving the efficiency of renewable energy in the transport sector.

Anticipating the Future

His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated that Mr. Xu's visit and the Chinese delegation to Abu Dhabi is a testament to the commitment of both cities to work hand in hand. H.E. added, "We look forward to enhancing cooperation with the city of Shenzhen and leveraging their extensive expertise and knowledge, which will allow us to expedite our digital transformation journey in Abu Dhabi. Through this partnership, we aim to continue exploring new opportunities and sharing mutual experiences, thereby achieving mutual benefit and strengthening the ties between the two cities."

This meeting reflects the vision of the Abu Dhabi Government in adopting the latest technologies and their applications in the field of transport, enhancing the emirate's status as a global destination for modern infrastructure development. It also paves the way for the transfer of knowledge and advanced technologies from Shenzhen to Abu Dhabi, contributing to the emirate's vision of promoting smart, safe, and sustainable transport in the future.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is a new brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart, sustainable and competitive mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

It will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities in addition to driver and vehicle licensing and permitting services, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.