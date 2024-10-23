Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) has announced the launch of the Building Occupancy and Legalisation Certificate Programme as part of Administrative Decision No. (1) of 2024. This initiative aims to enhance building quality and safety, ensure regulatory compliance, and elevate the economic and social value of buildings, ultimately leading to increased real estate value while safeguarding long-term investments.

The programme safeguards real estate investments by increasing the design life through precautionary maintenance schedules; and thereby enhancing property value, boosting confidence in the real estate market, reducing future expenses and emergency repairs. It also contributes to improving residents' quality of life by providing a safe residential environment that meets the highest safety standards. It also supports the effective implementation of construction regulations and fostering a transparent legal environment for regulating construction and occupancy activities. This will help facilitate real estate transactions, promote sustainable construction practices, and minimise buildings' environmental footprint.

DMT further clarified that the programme will be implemented in three stages to achieve gradual compliance with the required standards. The initial stage entails issuing a Conditional Occupancy Certificate, emphasising compliance with essential standards such as fire safety, gas installation safety, structural integrity, elevator safety, and child protection measures. During this stage, buildings are exempted from complying with the remaining standards, facilitating their gradual transition to full compliance.

Existing residential villas are exempted from the initial and subsequent stages' requirements for a full occupancy certificate, except for villas that have exceeded their design life and pose safety risks to their residents. This approach allows for flexibility in addressing the unique challenges of each property.

H.E. Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of Building Permits Workstream at the DMT, affirmed the department's commitment to enhancing safety standards and ensuring compliance of all buildings in Abu Dhabi, stating: "Our aim is to enhance confidence among residents and investors within the Emirate through our commitment to deliver services that adhere to the utmost standards of security and safety, thereby fostering sustainable development."

The DMT noted that the programme ultimately aims to raise compliance levels within the construction and real estate sectors. Property developers and owners will further benefit from the programme’s implementation of smoother procedures with clear timelines for completing each step in the certification process.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport was established by Law No. 30 of 2019, and its main priorities are to realize the vision of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, which draws on the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to embrace progress by placing great value on the importance of pursuing development in line with both the needs of present and future generations and the community in general.

The authority embodies the values of good governance, driven by the needs of the community it serves and working with a passion to accomplish its aims. The Department focuses on finding the most effective means of providing essential, modern, responsive and comprehensive municipal services across three regional municipalities, and supports Abu Dhabi's global position as a leader in innovation-led urban planning and transportation, as part of the Abu Dhabi government's commitment to maintaining the highest standards to the benefit of all citizens and residents of the emirate.

The DMT is responsible for continually investing in the development of better infrastructure, facilities and transportation sectors within the emirate, guiding, regulating and monitoring urban development to enhance Abu Dhabi's reputation as a world-class destination to live, work and visit.

The DMT also ensures the highest standards of safety, security, sustainability and technological development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's land, air and maritime transport networks, in accordance with the highest international standards and the UAE's legislation with the objective of being the region’s connection to the world.

The Department’s aspirations are driven by the simple proposition of innovating and building sustainable smart cities, fostering a capacity to change and adapt in order to maintain excellence in services and sustaining prosperity for future generations, allowing the entire Abu Dhabi community to reach their full potential.

