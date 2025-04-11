Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Sustainability and Innovation Centre enhances the knowledge of school children and university students on sustainability and clean energy through various educational activities, interactive presentations and practical experiences. This supports DEWA’s commitment to fostering community awareness and education. The centre aims to equip students with knowledge and hands-on experience according to the highest global standards, supporting academic progress and inspiring them to pursue sustainable career paths.

Since its establishment, the centre has welcomed more than 30 academic institutions across various educational levels and organised numerous sessions, workshops and programmes. These initiatives have helped thousands of students deepen their theoretical understanding and enhance their practical skills in solar energy and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. The centre simplifies complex scientific concepts through interactive presentations and innovative experiments tailored to the educational needs of different age groups.

“In line with our efforts to empower youth and enhance their knowledge and expertise in clean and renewable energy, DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park provides an ideal learning environment. This supports young people's capabilities and prepares them to address future challenges by encouraging innovation and the development of sustainable solutions. These efforts accelerate the transition towards clean energy and support net-zero goals. To achieve this, we build strategic partnerships with universities, research institutions and start-ups both locally and internationally. Our aim is to provide young people with access to cutting-edge global technologies and practices in the energy sector. Youth empowerment is a cornerstone of comprehensive and sustainable development,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Visitors to the centre can enjoy innovative drone and hologram shows and participate in interactive experiences, such as riding an autonomous bus. Through Metaverse technology, visitors can take a virtual tour of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the independent power producer (IPP) model, and explore the latest advancements in clean energy technologies.

The centre’s first-floor exhibition area showcases DEWA’s history, major innovations in electricity and recent advancements in sustainable energy. This includes over 30 interactive exhibits highlighting developments in renewable energy, a DEWA Museum, water desalination plants and a visual space explaining the properties of light and solar radiation. Exhibits also feature critical components of photovoltaic solar cells, concentrated solar power (CSP) and solar power tower technologies. Additionally, visitors can learn about DEWA’s renewable energy journey, Smart DEWA initiatives, solar cell applications in space exploration and the development of DEWA’s sustainable buildings.

The Sustainability and Innovation Centre welcomes visitors from Saturday to Wednesday, 9am to 4pm, and Thursdays from 9am to 12pm. Hologram shows are held every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:30am and 2:30pm. Discounts are available for children and students, with free admission for People of Determination. Tickets can be booked at www.mbrsic.ae or via the centre’s smart app (MBRSIC).