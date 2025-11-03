Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) announced its new official name, ‘Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media’, highlighting its forward-looking vision of the emirate’s wise leadership to reinforce institutional integration across three pivotal sectors, including tourism, culture and media.

The announcement follows the merger of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development and the Ajman Culture and Media Department, forming a single institutional entity under the new name. This move emphasises Ajman government’s dedication to promoting a cohesive governmental framework that supports the emirate’s sustainable development in line with its future aspirations.

The new name was established under Law No. (2) of 2025, issued by His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council. The law stipulates the merger of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development and the Ajman Culture and Media Department into a single institutional entity to reinforce coordination, enhance performance efficiency and foster effective government operations, while attaining full integration across the three sectors to support the emirate’s strategic objectives.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said: “The adoption of the new official name of the department embodies the ambitious vision aimed at consolidating institutional integration between the tourism, culture and media sectors. It reflects a firm commitment to developing a more efficient and flexible model of government work, based on the pillars of innovation and sustainability. This step goes beyond being an institutional initiative to constitute a confirmation of the endeavours and efforts made to further reinforce the position of Ajman as an integrated cultural centre that contributes to achieving the emirate’s aspirations towards a prosperous future, in line with its strategic vision.”

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, expressed his pleasure to adopt of the new name, saying: “This announcement marks a new chapter in Ajman’s integrated government operations. It highlights our dedication to developing an efficient and flexible institutional model that combines cultural creativity, tourism growth and media influence."

H.E. Alhashmi added: “The new name embodies our renewed identity and mission to position the emirate as a dynamic hub that combines authenticity with innovation. As a unified team, we continue to transform the vision of our wise leadership into impactful initiatives and projects that drive the emirate’s growth, reinforce its economy and community, and position Ajman as a hub of digital transformation, national talent empowerment, and sustainable partnerships.”

In addition, the move reflects the department’s unified institutional identity that combines tourism, culture and media under one umbrella, showcasing Ajman’s unique reputation and its developmental, civilisational and human assets. It further underscores Ajman government’s dedication to improving institutional performance, boosting service quality and promoting innovation and sustainability across all sectors.

The new structure enables the department to continue advancing regulatory and legislative frameworks governing the tourism, culture and media sectors, further reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading destination locally, regionally and globally. It also promotes Ajman as a leading destination that seamlessly blends natural, heritage and cultural assets, with a focus on enriching the cultural landscape, supporting talents and creatives, and developing the media environment to align digital transformations and latest technological innovations, thereby ensuring a positive image of Ajman across all platforms.

This development reiterates Ajman’s steadfast commitment to continuous development and strengthens its position as a fully integrated tourism, cultural and media destination. It further contributes to the emirate’s goal to achieve sustainable development and enhance quality of life in line with Ajman Vision 2030 and the aspirations of the wise leadership for a prosperous future.

