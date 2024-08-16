H.E. Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), launched the Ajman Chamber's 2024 - 2030 Strategy, in alignment with the Ajman Vision 2030 and its strategic objectives and eight underlying principles. The launch was attended by board members, H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, Director-General, and executive directors.

He stated that the Chamber's Strategy aims to enhance the Emirate's economic growth, improve the business environment, attract investment, and support innovation and sustainability across various sectors. Al Muwaiji emphasized the Chamber's pivotal role in achieving the Emirate's vision and objectives and its effective contribution to comprehensive and sustainable economic development.

He also affirmed that the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Union and Ruler of Ajman, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, are the primary driving force behind Ajman's prosperity as a prominent and sustainable economic and investment hub.

The Chamber's Vision states: "Ajman: A vibrant economic city, leading in enhancing the quality of life, attracting investment, and facilitating business." Through its future vision, the Chamber seeks to bolster economic growth and quality of life in the Emirate of Ajman, empower the economy, and increase job opportunities by improving the business environment, facilitating operations for companies and institutions, and attracting investors.

The Ajman Chamber's Mission aims to empower the business community in the Emirate and provide an environment that fosters economic activities to achieve the highest levels of prosperity and sustainable economic diversification.

On his part, H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber, confirmed the alignment of the Chamber's strategic objectives with the economic orientations of the UAE and the Emirate. The Chamber's strategic goals stipulate "supporting economic development and encouraging entrepreneurship" by providing a supportive and encouraging environment for business growth and innovation and strengthening partnerships, as well as launching programs that stimulate innovation.

The Chamber also aims to "enhance the Emirate's competitiveness and attract investment" to become the preferred destination for local and international investors by eliminating bureaucracy and simplifying procedures related to investment and commercial activities, providing reliable information and data, and offering incentive programs for investors. The Chamber's strategic goals also include "achieving financial sustainability and managing institutional resources efficiently and effectively," and employing innovative practices and digital transformation for services and operations through the use of innovation and emerging technologies of all kinds to improve services and internal and external operations of the Chamber, contributing to raising its efficiency level and enhancing its ability to meet the needs and expectations of stakeholders, and providing its services at the highest quality levels.

On her part, Mariam Al Hashemi, Maryam Al Hashemi, Director of the Strategy and Future, explained that the diversity of the Chamber's institutional values ensures the achievement of its Vision and Goals during the coming phase, clarifying that the Chamber's values focused on "entrepreneurship and innovation, leadership and teamwork, partnership and integration, flexibility and proactivity, future readiness, and global sustainability."

Al Hashemi added that the Chamber is keen to implement its 2024 - 2030 Strategy comprehensively, through its qualified human cadres and in cooperation with its partners from government agencies and private sector institutions.