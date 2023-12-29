H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, the Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), confirmed that the Ajman Chamber is keen to follow and keep pace with local and global economic trends and developments to improve competitiveness and ensure the development of the business of the Ajman Chamber’s member establishments from the private sector. It is also continuously updating services and projects in support of providing initiative-taking services that contribute to promoting sustainable development and developing the business environment, as well as identifying opportunities and challenges and taking the necessary measures to support the ease of doing business and its sustainability.

Al Muwaiji praised the efforts of the Ajman Chamber and its partners including government authorities concerned with economic affairs to enhance the attractiveness of Ajman for direct foreign investments (DFI), increase the volume of intra-regional trade, and open new markets for local products.

This came during a joint meeting chaired by Abdullah Al Muwaiji in the presence of H.E. Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, First Vice Chairman of the ACCI, H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of the ACCI, members of the Board of Directors, and H. E Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ACCI.

The attendees were briefed on the results of the Ajman Chamber’s achievements for 2023. They also discussed projects and initiatives of the Ajman Chamber for 2024 and the efforts made to provide an integrated and encouraging business environment for the development and growth of private sector enterprises’ businesses. In addition, the Ajman Chamber relies on applying innovation methodologies, governance, and quality standards to all its services and operations to ensure improved competitiveness and increase the emirate’s economic and investment attractiveness.

The attendees stressed the need to intensify the efforts of the Ajman Chamber to expand its local, Gulf, and international partnerships in support of developing a network of renewed local and global economic relations that support opportunities for expansion and business development and promote the emirate of Ajman as an ideal destination for investment, in addition to opening effective communication channels to exchange information, experiences, and best practices and enhancing collaboration between establishments of the private sector.