Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori

We are advancing a government model where human capabilities seamlessly integrate with artificial intelligence to boost productivity, accelerate decision-making, and enhance digital quality of life in Dubai.

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi

The program aims to empower employees to effectively leverage advanced technologies in the workplace, improving government performance, increasing productivity, and embedding a culture of continuous learning and institutional innovation.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul

We aim to enable entities to harness advanced technologies, exchange knowledge and expertise, and develop innovative operating models that enhance government service efficiency and customer experience.

Dubai – Digital Dubai has launched the “AI Workforce Transformation Program (AI+),” a strategic initiative to train 50,000 Dubai Government employees. The program is delivered in collaboration with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, under the umbrella of the Dubai Future Foundation, as part of its commitment to enhance the future readiness of government talent and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across government operations.

The program is designed to equip all Dubai Government employees with the skills and knowledge required to effectively adopt and apply AI technologies in developing government services and institutional processes. It offers tailored learning tracks aligned with different job roles, contributing to increased productivity, improved performance, and the promotion of a culture rooted in innovation.

Commenting on the launch, H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “The launch of AI Workforce Transformation Program (AI+) reflects our commitment to empowering government employees to effectively harness technology to serve people, guided by data and knowledge. In Dubai, the government employee is no longer merely a user of technology, but a key partner in designing smart, proactive services that anticipate and respond to people’s needs.”

H.E. added: “Through this program, we are advancing a new, intelligence-driven government model, where human capabilities and AI work in synergy to enhance productivity, accelerate decision-making, and elevate digital quality of life. This initiative represents a tangible step toward achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading digital city.”

H.E. Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: “In Dubai Government, investing in people is the foundation for shaping the future. This can be achieved by equipping government employees with future-ready skills, especially artificial intelligence. The program is designed to enable employees to effectively apply advanced technologies in the workplace, enhancing government efficiency, boosting productivity, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and institutional innovation, in line with Dubai’s ambition to lead globally in technology and innovation.”

For his part, H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said: “The AI Workforce Transformation Program (AI+) marks a significant milestone in accelerating the adoption of AI applications across Dubai Government. It focuses on building specialized capabilities that enable entities to transform advanced technologies into practical, high-impact use cases. At the Centre, we are committed to enabling entities to leverage these technologies, exchange knowledge and expertise, and develop innovative operating models that enhance service efficiency and customer experience. The program reflects Dubai’s vision of building an integrated AI ecosystem founded on the synergy between technology and people, further strengthening its global leadership in this domain.”

The program targets all Dubai Government employees through specialized training tracks tailored to different job categories. The leadership track features expert-led sessions and roundtable discussions on AI opportunities and challenges, alongside case studies from leading countries and insights into government-level AI adoption strategies.

A dedicated track for Chief AI Officers focuses on implementing Dubai’s AI policy and framework, highlighting enablers provided by Digital Dubai, and presenting practical case studies from government entities. This track is delivered through interactive workshops and communities of practice.

The products and services owners track offers a comprehensive overview of Dubai’s AI policy and framework, guiding participants from ideation to the development of practical use cases, and through to impact measurement and value realization, via specialized training and hands-on workshops.

The departments and sections managers track equips participants with the knowledge required to adopt AI within their teams, identify relevant use cases, and apply best practices in resource allocation to enhance services and automate processes more effectively.

In addition, the Employee track focuses on building practical AI skills for the workplace, including prompt engineering, task automation using AI agents, and specialized productivity tools tailored to different fields. This track is delivered through webinars, in-person training, and virtual courses.

The program is expected to strengthen AI literacy among employees, accelerate productivity, build sustainable institutional capabilities, and support the broader adoption of AI and innovation, further reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in shaping a future-ready, technology-driven government model.