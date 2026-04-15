Doha, Qatar – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), has released its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting a year of expanded programs, stronger partnerships, and measurable progress in equipping young people in Qatar with the awareness, skills, and support needed to make informed education and career decisions.

The report presents 2025 as a year in which QCDC deepened its role as a national platform connecting schools, employers, career practitioners, and policymakers around a more coordinated career development agenda. It also captures the scale of QCDC’s student-focused portfolio, with 14 career programs and initiatives delivered, 5,300 participants engaged, and 3,800 students supported through job-shadowing programs delivered with 100 host organizations across 13 economic sectors. The Center also reached 450 career counselors and advisors through its programs and services.

The annual report also underscores QCDC’s growing contribution to career awareness in Qatar through high-reach public education content. In 2025, its video series spotlighting the career potential of individuals with autism generated nearly 9.7 million views, while Humanitarian Heroes, developed in collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent Society to introduce careers in the humanitarian and relief sector, surpassed 11.9 million views. Meanwhile, Career Guide magazine reached more than 42,000 readers, reflecting QCDC’s continued commitment to providing rich, accessible content for diverse audiences and to promoting greater awareness of career pathways and a culture of informed choice.

Commenting on the release, Mr. Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC, said: “We see what was achieved in 2025 as a step forward in a broader, long-term effort to position career development as a core enabler of human capital development in Qatar. Looking ahead, our focus is on building a more connected ecosystem that links education with the labor market, supports young people through key transitions, and expands their opportunities for exploration, preparedness, and success. We also hope this report serves as a reflection of the collective effort made alongside our partners, and as an invitation to build on this progress in support of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country’s development priorities.”

Beyond the numbers, the report reflects a strategic direction centred on long-term ecosystem building: strengthening practitioner capacity, expanding access to career guidance, supporting smoother transitions from school to higher education and employment, and helping align young people’s aspirations with Qatar’s evolving development priorities. In doing so, it positions career development as a shared national enabler of human capital development.

To access the 2025 Annual Report in both Arabic and English, please visit QCDC’s official website: www.qcdc.org.qa

Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

To learn more about Qatar Career Development Center's initiatives and programs, please visit the website: www.qcdc.org.qa

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For any media inquiries, please contact: qcdc@qf.org.q