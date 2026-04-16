Ajman Chamber honors entities supporting brides in AjmanIn conjunction with the Year of the Family, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ajman Businesswomen Council (AJBWC) honored several project owners, entrepreneurs, and contributors to the "Presenting Gifts to Ajman Brides" initiative. This recognition comes in appreciation of their active community role and their contributions to supporting family stability, as well as their participation in providing gifts to seven brides as part of a mass wedding held in the Emirate of Ajman.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, and Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber and Chairwoman of the AJBWC, honored the Sharjah Old Cars Club and various local businesses, including The Nove Line, Hiide, Cndl&co, Solo Boutique, Al Tanhat Perfumes, VMS, and Art Rosarium Flowers, during a reception held at the Ajman Chamber headquarters.

H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji praised the contributions of the participating entities and individuals in ensuring the success of this social and family event. He emphasized that these efforts exemplify the spirit of social cohesion and contribute to strengthening the values of social responsibility and enhancing partnerships between different groups and institutions, in line with the goals and objectives of the Year of the Family 2026.

He further lauded the vital role of entities concerned with family affairs and the development of women's projects, and the impactful initiatives they offer that contribute to women's economic and social empowerment. Such efforts support the stability of newly formed families, provide a stimulating environment for a dignified and stable start to life, and enhance the quality of life and Ajman's position as a leading model in sustainable community work.

Dr. Amna Khalifa stated that the AJBWC is committed to implementing a comprehensive annual agenda that includes a range of community initiatives and events focused on empowering families and strengthening their stability. She highlighted the importance of the "Providing Gifts to Ajman Brides" initiative as a means of supporting brides as they embark on their new family lives.

She further added that the AJBWC continues its role in supporting female entrepreneurs and encouraging them to launch high-impact, sustainable initiatives that contribute to improving the overall quality of life.