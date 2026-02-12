Ajman Chamber has been awarded ISO 27001:2022 international certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This achievement reflects the Chamber’s steadfast commitment to implementing global best practices and standards in digital governance and cybersecurity. This achievement ensures the sustainability of its operational systems and enhances the efficiency, quality, and technical readiness of its services.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, received the ISO certificate at the Chamber's headquarters. The ceremony was attended by Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, and Fatima Abdul Razzaq Al Awadhi, Director of IT Department at Ajman Chamber.

Fatima Al Awadhi stated: "This international accreditation aligns with the Chamber's efforts to advance digital transformation and establish the highest standards of information security and data protection. This ensures business continuity, elevates technical readiness, and provides secure, reliable digital services that meet customer expectations."

She further noted that the Chamber is dedicated to developing its digital infrastructure by staying abreast of the latest technological advancements and strengthening its cybersecurity framework. She emphasized that the economic sector, including digital services and data analytics—relies fundamentally on the level of technical and digital sophistication, complemented by efficiency in data management and protection.