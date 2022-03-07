ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announces the results of the first ever review of the FTSE ADX Index Series under its partnership with FTSE Russell.



The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and FTSE Russell recently entered a strategic partnership to co-brand all ADX indices and co-develop new indices to support the product diversification initiative of ADX under its ADX ONE strategy. Under the aegis of FTSE ADX partnership, all ADX indices transitioned into the co-branded FTSE ADX index series on 10 January 2022 with the FTSE ADX General index and 10 Sector indices.

ADX is working closely with FTSE to develop new indices with the aim of supporting the exchange’s index products category including the recently launched derivatives market, enhancing the breadth of tradeable index products and bringing the exchange’s stock performance measures in line with global standards.



Following the first ever review and rebalancing process of the FTSE ADX Index series, the following changes shall be effective from 21 March 2022:



New Inclusions:

Abu Dhabi Ports PJSC to be included in the FTSE ADX General Index and the FTSE ADX Industrials Sector Index.



Deletions:

There are no deletions.



ADX was the first exchange in the region to make FTSE Russell its index administrator. Leveraging the Industry Classification Benchmark, the FTSE ADX General Index replaced the ADX General Index, while the FTSE ADX sector indices replaced the ADX sector indices.



Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.



ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high-value added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.



About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.



FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.



A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.



FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.



