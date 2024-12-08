New agreements to explore development of product assembly lines, establishment of manufacturing plants, and creation of innovation centres

Agreements strengthen collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Department of Government Enablement (ADDGE) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)

Abu Dhabi, UAE — The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed a series of collaborative agreements to increase local participation in government procurement opportunities, in line with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to encouraging localisation and advancing economic diversification.

The agreements were signed during the Procurement Forum at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week, held 4-6 December under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The Procurement Forum aims to showcase Abu Dhabi Government’s strategic procurement priorities, underscoring the role of the private sector in shaping the future of public sector procurement, and driving the Emirate’s economic transformation.

ADIO signed an agreement with Daikin Middle East and Africa (Daikin), a world leading provider of residential Heating, Ventilation, and Air (HVAC) systems, to explore opportunities to develop energy efficient cooling systems in Abu Dhabi. Under the agreement, signed by His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO and Samer Alawiah, Managing Director of Daikin United Arab Emirates, both parties will identify avenues of cooperation to support the development of smart home systems that reduce energy costs by using built-in sensors.

ADIO also signed an agreement with Takyeef Factory, an Abu Dhabi-based manufacturer of air handling units (AHUs) and parts of Carrier cooling units, to explore opportunities for HVAC and refrigeration systems manufacturing for residential, commercial, and industrial use. This agreement, signed by His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO and Ziad Al Askari, President of Takyeef Factory, will focus on adding capacity to Takyeef’s existing manufacturing line to include a residential split and ducted units.

ADIO also partnered with GEOLLYTO, a Chinese company specialising in high-tech solar and indoor lighting solutions, in partnership with Chinese lighting manufacturer Woojong Enterprises. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO and Heba Abdelsalam Elfiky, General Manager of GEOLLYTO. The collaboration aims to explore initiatives to support the local lighting systems industry, with key aspects of the partnership to include exploring opportunities for eco-innovation in lighting and electricity solutions, along with the potential establishment of a lighting products assembly line and a research and development centre.

Another significant agreement was signed with JST Limited, an Internet of Things (IoT) joint venture company with Aqara, the largest smart home solution provider in China, which covers both indoor and outdoor lighting. Under the partnership, signed by His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO and Jason Jiang, CEO of JST Limited, both entities will work to explore opportunities for service provision and promoting the localisation of lighting systems production in Abu Dhabi. This partnership will consider the creation of a lighting products assembly line, along with the development of smart solutions for homes, farms, schools, and hotels.

Additionally, ADIO signed an agreement with LumenAE Lighting Manufacturing, a global leader in electrical fixtures for residential and street lighting, signed by His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO and Fidaa Zaatar, Co-Founder & CEO of LumenAE. Under the agreement, the parties aim to explore potential partnership and investment opportunities to further the development of a cutting-edge lighting production facility in Abu Dhabi to serve the wider region. The partnership aims to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, enhancing the emirate's status as a hub for sustainable and innovative manufacturing.

These collaborations mark a significant step forward in ADIO's ongoing efforts to stimulate local content and innovation through strategic partnerships. The agreement builds upon ADIO’s joint efforts with the Abu Dhabi Department of Government Enablement (ADDGE) to leverage government procurement policies in support of the local industrial sector. ADIO is playing a key role in forging partnerships that align with the government’s procurement requirements, driving the growth of local manufacturing.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “Our partnership with these entities marks a key milestone in our broader efforts to drive local content across the board in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration is set to further our shared goals of developing innovative and sustainable products while also supporting industrial sector growth, strengthening the emirate’s position as a hub for smart urban solutions. By aligning with government procurement priorities, we are not only building the capacity of the manufacturing sector; we are fostering a more resilient, competitive economy.”

