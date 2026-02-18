The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has approved the schedule and mechanism for video calls between inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres and their families through the "Nafidhaty" (My Window) smart application throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The move reflects the Department’s commitment to enabling inmates to maintain continuous communication with their relatives, strengthening family bonds and supporting psychological stability as a key pillar of rehabilitation and social reintegration efforts.

Under the approved mechanism, video calls will be available from the first day of Ramadan, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Monday through Thursday. Fridays have been designated for calls involving embassies and lawyers, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, subject to regulatory controls and approved requests submitted through the electronic system to ensure uninterrupted and efficient service delivery.

The Department clarified that requests must be submitted electronically by inmates’ families via the Abu Dhabi Government Services platform “TAMM” (www.tamm.abudhabi) or through (www.adpolice.gov.ae) under the “Inmate Visit” service. Applicants will receive an SMS notification confirming the scheduled time and designated location for the video call using “Nafidhaty” application.