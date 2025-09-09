Abu Dhabi: A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), led by His Excellency Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, visited the US to enhance international cooperation, expand strategic partnerships in the energy and water sectors, and explore the latest sustainability and innovation-driven solutions and technologies, underscoring the emirate’s commitment to advancing the industry.

The visit aimed to support the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s energy and water sectors through the exchange of expertise with US organisations, gaining insights into best-in-class regulatory and operational practices, and exploring collaboration opportunities in artificial intelligence, energy storage, water desalination, and sustainable agriculture. The delegation also discussed possibilities for further developing AD.WE, an advanced AI-driven control centre platform, launched by DoE in partnership with AIQ and Presight.

The delegation’s visit included California, Texas, Michigan, Massachusetts, and New York, where it held a series of high-level meetings with government officials, research institutions, technology firms, innovation hubs, and investment entities. Discussions covered collaboration in advanced infrastructure projects, sustainable regulatory frameworks, digital technology integration, smart grid and renewable energy legislation, AD.WE platform development, and plans to establish a joint water and energy innovation hub in Abu Dhabi.

The meetings also addressed grid security, renewable energy in agriculture, research in energy storage and advanced materials, and smart water infrastructure management. The delegation further explored clean technology initiatives and sustainable project financing with major investment firms.

On the sidelines of the delegation’s visit, the DoE, represented by its Chairman, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) — a landmark agreement, and the first of its kind between a government entity in Abu Dhabi and Goldman Sachs International with senior officials and experts from both sides in attendance.

Under the agreement, the two parties will explore ways to attract foreign direct investment, forge public-private partnerships, and implement joint projects to modernise water infrastructure, deploy advanced treatment technologies, and enhance the resilience of water networks, as well as asset monetisation strategies to enable private capital investment in vital projects.

Commenting on the DoE’s agreement with Goldman Sachs International, His Excellency said: “Water security is a central pillar of Abu Dhabi’s broader energy transition agenda. Our partnership with a global financial institution like Goldman Sachs reflects the emirate’s commitment to attracting world-class expertise and investments to deliver flexible, efficient, and future-ready water systems. This agreement lays the groundwork for solutions that are economically viable, environmentally responsible, and socially beneficial, in line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Water Resources Management Framework.”

His Excellency Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, added: “This visit reflects our commitment to fostering international cooperation and expanding strategic partnerships that advance the sustainable transformation of the energy and water sectors. By learning firsthand from US regulatory and technological models, we can draw on best practices to shape effective policies and develop smart, future-ready infrastructure that meets the challenges of tomorrow.”

His Excellency highlighted that the AD.WE platform was also presented as a cutting-edge national tool designed to support the sector’s digital transformation by harnessing artificial intelligence and predictive analytics for efficient resource management, noting significant interest from US partners in research, technological innovation, and joint investment opportunities in sustainable infrastructure.

His Excellency Dr Al Jarwan also emphasised that delegations of this kind serve as a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and impactful partnerships, expressing his eagerness to translate the outcomes of this mission into tangible actions, including joint projects and cooperation agreements.

The agreement focuses on reducing network losses, scaling next-generation desalination technologies powered by clean energy, and fostering a culture of conservation—reaffirming the positioning of the UAE and Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for sustainable utilities.

The agreement is fully aligned with the DoE’s strategic framework, which aims to increase private sector participation and attract up to AED400 billion in foreign investment in the energy and water sectors by 2050.

The mission resulted in the signing of cooperation frameworks, the establishment of joint task forces, the launch of knowledge-sharing programmes, and the implementation of pilot projects in AI, energy storage, and water efficiency.

The DoE aims to leverage this visit to adopt global best practices across energy, water, and agriculture, establish a business development platform in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and forge strategic partnerships with leading research centres, universities, entrepreneurs, investment companies, and sovereign funds.

About the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.

