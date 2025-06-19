United Arab Emirates – The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) has announced that the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority (ADCDA) has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem Global Influencer Award. The award was presented at the NFPA Stars at Night awards gala on Sunday, June 15, during the annual NFPA Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

Established in 2024, the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem Global Influencer Award recognizes individuals or organizations who advance safety by applying and promoting the principles of the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™.

“We are deeply honored to receive the 2025 NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem Global Influencer Award. Our strategic collaboration with NFPA has been vital in elevating our workforce capabilities and fostering a holistic safety ecosystem ‏across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. As we continue to lead with innovation and resilience, we reaffirm our dedication to safeguarding our communities and positioning the UAE as a global benchmark for excellence in safety and emergency response,” said, H.E. Brigadier General Salem Abdulla Al Dhaheri, Director General, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority.

“Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority has a forward-thinking leadership that is building a strategy around all elements of the Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem to achieve real-world results,” said NFPA President and CEO Jim Pauley. “Their commitment to innovation, training, and outreach has contributed to measurable gains in public safety, including a reported 64 percent reduction in fire deaths per 100,000 people since 2021.”

The ADCDA was selected for its comprehensive and sustained commitment to safety innovation, risk reduction, and capacity building across the United Arab Emirates. Of particular note is the authority’s three-year certification program, developed in collaboration with NFPA, to provide advanced training for engineers, inspectors, and hazardous materials specialists. This initiative exemplifies ADCDA’s investment in workforce development and operational excellence.

NFPA’s Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™ emphasizes eight key components that must work together to protect people and property. ADCDA has taken a system-wide approach to address policy, enforcement, investment, education, and emergency response, serving as a model of safety leadership in the Middle East and globally. For more information about the Stars at Night awards, visit the NFPA Awards webpage.

For this release and other announcements about NFPA initiatives, research, and resources, please visit the NFPA press room.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach, and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at nfpa.org/freeaccess.

Contact: Ronak Thakkar – Associate Director - FleishmanHillard

Mail:ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com