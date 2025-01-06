The Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department held its periodic meeting to discuss the results of technical development projects for correctional and rehabilitation centers during the year 2024, which included seven qualitative projects aimed at supporting and developing the centers system and improving their efficiency based on smart solutions and digital technologies.

During the meeting, which was chaired by His Excellency Counselor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the committee reviewed the most important results achieved through the technical projects implemented in correctional and rehabilitation centers, and their role in raising the efficiency of operational processes and providing innovative solutions for managing centers, in addition to updating smart monitoring systems and alternative punishment measures.

Counselor Yousef Al Abri said that the development of the rehabilitation and alternative punishment system comes within the framework of implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which focus on establishing an innovative and sustainable correctional approach that contributes to consolidating Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination in adopting advanced justice systems based on human values ​​and innovation.

He explained that this approach aims to enhance the role of centers in providing pioneering programs to rehabilitate inmates and integrate them into society in a productive and constructive manner, by adopting the best practices and modern technologies that keep pace with global changes in the field of criminal justice, ensuring the application of the principles of justice and the rule of law.

He pointed out the focus on monitoring performance indicators related to alternative punishments, and ways to expand cooperation with strategic partners in this field, which is a fundamental pillar to support the achievement of rehabilitation and social reintegration of inmates.