Dubai, UAE : GoDaddy LLC. the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs announced today it is working in partnership with MyFatoorah in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, to offer new payment solutions to GoDaddy’s ecommerce solution. MyFatoorah, a local UAE payments provider, specializes in secure, swift payment solutions across the GCC Region.

The new addition to the GoDaddy E-store offering in the Region, allows customers to sell online and accept, track and process payments easily. By linking their e-commerce websites and platforms, merchants can conduct online sales, refunds and other transactions.

Selina Bieber, General Manager, MENA, GoDaddy said, “We are excited to partner with MyFatoorah and integrate GoDaddy’s E-store, to offer entrepreneurs and small businesses, smart, smooth and seamless payment options and tools. GoDaddy hopes this partnership will help simplify business transactions and help small business owners with e-commerce payment solutions.”

With the GoDaddy E-store, business owners can easily create an online store that lets customers pay the way they want, by securely accepting over 40 payment methods, including MyFatoorah.

Abdullah Al Dabbous, Founder & CEO, MyFatoorah, said, “MyFatoorah has been playing a key role in driving digital payment adoption in the region by providing convenient and easy-to-use payment link and payment gateway solutions to traders of all sizes, especially start-ups and SMEs. Our partnership with GoDaddy will be a unique opportunity and driver to support the growth of all businesses in UAE, KSA and across the GCC.”

The integration with MyFatoorah is one of GoDaddy’s series of recent partnerships. Earlier this year GoDaddy partnered with the Arab Fashion Council, Startups Without Borders and Wamda, among others.

GoDaddy offers small business owners and entrepreneurs in the MENA Region with the tools they need to create their own digital identities and help to grow their businesses, including domain names, website building tools, hosting, Managed WordPress, website security, online marketing, email and Microsoft Office.

-Ends-

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

About Myfatoorah

A simple, safe & secure online payment service based within the GCC. https://www.myfatoorah.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022