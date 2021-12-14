Abu Dhabi: Twenty-four top aspiring diplomats from around the world gathered on Tuesday to tackle ‘Space Diplomacy’ and the risk of catastrophes in Space, as well as rising tensions between nations and illegal activities occurring, at the fifth edition of the Future Diplomats PeaceGame (FDPG).

Hosted by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), in cooperation with the Foreign Policy Group, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Mohammed Bin Rashed Space Centre (MBRSC), the distinguished simulation welcomed renowned diplomats and ambassadors, talented trainee-diplomats, including five from AGDA, as well as foreign policy experts and academics, who shed light on the rising challenges of Space Diplomacy.

The 24 participants joined to “game-out” how to bring global conflicts to peaceful resolutions. The unique exercise, which was held virtually, offered an opportunity to address challenges of diplomacy and peacebuilding. The event saw the participation of future diplomats from 15 countries, including Austria, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Columbia, Ecuador, Georgia, Indonesia, KSA, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Peru, Russia, Rwanda, and the UAE.

The simulation shed light on how Space systems have become vital to governments, businesses, and to everyday lives. Experts stressed that Space-based assets are vital to national and human security and stability, whether it is related to communication and intelligence-gathering, navigation, weather prediction, or monitoring climate change.

With 105 countries and government consortia currently owning and operating satellites, alongside a rapidly growing number of commercial entities, Space has become a place for competition, heard the participants. As governments and private actors seek to capitalise on the strategic and commercial benefits of Space, the domain is becoming increasingly congested and contested.

The simulation also highlighted how existing legal frameworks have been unable to adapt to evolving challenges and hold those who jeopardise security accountable. Experts also noted that heightening risks for collision and conflict could threaten international stability and Space exploration for decades to come.

His Excellency Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the U.S., said: “When we began this initiative five years ago, we asked ourselves a question: What if some of the biggest challenges of diplomacy and peace building, can be addressed with the same type of creativity that the military traditionally devoted to war games?”

“At the time, none of us imagined how the demands on diplomacy could have grown over the last few years. The Covid pandemic highlighted just how interconnected we all are – no country is completely immune to events beyond its borders. Whether it is Covid, climate change, or any other pressing issue – it is dialogue, collaboration and understanding, that is needed to solve our most pressing problems – that’s the core of peace game.”

The UAE Ambassador to the U.S. noted that the FDPG aims to challenge aspiring diplomats to work closely with others and use the tools that were given as diplomats to maintain peace and stability. “Speaking from experience – this is not easy – it takes commitment, perseverance, and often, a lot of patience, but I am sure all of you are up to the challenge,” he told the participants.

His Excellency Bernardino León, Director General of AGDA, said: “At AGDA, our renowned programmes and exercises showcase the desire to learn from past experiences, and to put knowledge into real-life practice. This is reflected in this year’s FDPG theme, Space Diplomacy. Just as diplomatic relationships are integral to the mitigation of various health, technological, scientific, educational, or economic issues around the world, Space Diplomacy has too, become a vital and growing field, in which various nations have come to a consensus on what is fair when it comes to the exploration of what is beyond our planet.”

He pointed out that the integration of the collaboration of knowledge, technology, and legislation involved in Science Diplomacy are necessary when it comes to expanding exploration of Space – thoughtfully and peacefully.

“That is why the FDPG is exceptionally important, because it provides a unique exercise to address complexities of diplomacy and peacebuilding, with the same creativity and focus – as has been devoted to war games. This is where aspiring diplomats put their great, knowledge into real-life practice, in order to peacefully resolve great conflicts of our time.”

“Though their negotiation skills, peaceful dialogue, energetic minds and close collaboration – they can generate collective action. I am confident that the future generation of foreign policy leaders and drivers will contribute to our world, by searching for peaceful solutions, particularly during turbulent times, where cross-cultural dialogue is at its most importance.”

Ravi Agrawal, Editor-in-Chief of Foreign Policy, said: “Amid Covid-19, it is more important than ever to maintain international dialogue on urgent challenges that require collaboration, innovation, and collective action."

His Excellency Jamal Al-Musharakh, Director of Policy Planning Department and Ambassador Designate of the UAE to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, said: “Future diplomats must discover and utilise all possible tools in diplomacy, both modern and traditional, to navigate current and future geopolitical landscapes.”

“The potential of regional and international organisations must be realised, as a means to promote and achieve peace and prosperity. The power of diplomacy in not only building bridges, but also rebuilding them, must also never be underestimated,” he noted.

Amer Al Sayegh, Senior Director of the Space Engineering Department at Mohammed Bin Rashed Space Centre, said: “Space diplomacy allows access to Space services and Space exploration, in a practice that is both effective and tactful. Space diplomacy is thus necessary when it comes to avoiding the spectrum of Space conflict – particularly as the world outside ours – may become congested and contested.”

“It is essential that future diplomats learn the key skills to navigate their way strategically to support the development of policies and laws governing the science sector, research and advanced technology, all while promoting peaceful Space exploration and missions that underpin sustainable practices and the preservation of Space environment,” he added.

During the simulation teams were provided with various scenarios related to Space activities. The scenarios provided participants with opportunities to create long-term strategies to identify gaps in existing governance and legal frameworks and establish resilience measures to prevent conflict, as well as balance their near-term goals with a mid-term strategy that addresses the damages caused by disruptions to critical Space infrastructure, and other sectors that are vital to global economy.

