Dubai, UAE : Gulf Business Machines (GBM) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Numa Solution Sdn. Bhd., from Malaysia, supporting enterprises advance their Digital Transformation through better understanding of their data. The MoU was signed on the back of the Malaysia Digital Economy Week which was launched at Expo 2020 Dubai. The signing ceremony was hosted by YB Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima TPr Annuar Haji Musa, Minister of Communications and Multimedia of Malaysia and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

The partnership is built on GBM’s proven leadership in digitally accelerating diverse industries such as FinTech and Oil and Gas, and expanding on its legacy of bringing the latest technologies from global partners to the region. Through this partnership, GBM will support the roll-out of specific pre-built models on IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson®, an AI-infused, continuous integrated planning solution which will provide enterprises with a performance management modelling tool for planning, budgeting and forecasting. The pre-built models will include IFRS9, IFRS16, Fund Transfer Pricing, Financial Consolidation in banking, activity-based costing for healthcare and Hydrocarbon Fiscal Analytics for Oil & Gas, among others.

“Digital resiliency and agility have become essential to navigate the unique challenges organizations face nowadays. CEOs are tasked with ensuring their organizations are able to operate in a dynamic business environment and as such, are constantly on the search for technologies and solutions that enable and support this need. Through our MoU with Numa Solution, we are excited to offer more enterprises and industries access to advanced technologies which will streamline and integrate financial and operational planning across an enterprise value chain.”, said Amr Refaat, CEO of GBM

Cherif Morcos, Vice President of Digital Business Solutions at GBM added, “The use of the right technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics is intrinsic to enhancing the operations of a company. Through such technologies, enterprises can apply data insights to their daily decision-making processes, and these technologies also play a big part in establishing their digital resiliency through challenging times. We are confident that our partnership with Numa Solution will enable us to support more clients across the region with advanced business solutions that allow for deeper insights and increased efficiencies across multiple functions.”

“We are excited with this partnership with GBM. Together we bring to the marketplace ready to deploy analytics solutions infused with the best practices from organization to support their analytics and decision-making needs.” said Azhim Hadi Daud, Managing Director of Numa Solution Sdn. Bhd.

With more than 30 years of experience, GBM has supported organizations in the GCC as a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering a broad portfolio that includes industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security, and services.

About Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is the agency under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia leading the digital transformation of the economy for 25 years. We aim to enable a progressive, innovation-led digital economy.

MDEC will continue to lead Malaysia’s digital economy forward towards becoming a globally competitive digital nation, anchored on innovation, sustainability and shared prosperity, firmly establishing Malaysia as the Heart of Digital ASEAN.

About Numa Solution Sdn. Bhd

NUMA is a leading data management, advanced analytics and risk management solution in Malaysia. Since 2003, Numa have been successfully delivering its solutions and services to companies and organisations in the areas of banking and financial services industries, oil and gas, manufacturing, and the public sector. Amongst its readily available analytics solutions are financial consolidation, activity-based costing, IFRS9 and Hydrocarbon Fiscal Analytics (“NUMA’s Analytics Solutions”). Numa is an IBM Gold business partner.

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 30 years of experience, 7 offices and over 1500 employees across the region, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering the region’s broadest portfolio, including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security and services. We have nurtured partnerships since 1990 with the world’s leading technology companies and invested in a talented, skilled workforce to implement solutions that cater to customer’s specific, complex and diverse business needs.

Some of our strategic partners in the Gulf include IBM as their sole distributor throughout the GCC (excluding Saudi Arabia and selected IBM product and services), Cisco as a Gold Partner (the highest level of certification at Cisco), and VMware as a Premier Partner (the highest partner status within VMware).

