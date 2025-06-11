Dubai, UAE: The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (Awqaf Dubai), represented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, has awarded the ‘Dubai Endowment Sign’ to Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in recognition of its contribution to supporting the Sukuk Al Waqf initiative, the first charitable endowment of its kind in the region.

HE Issa Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Awqaf Dubai, presented the ‘Dubai Endowment Sign’ to HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, in the presence of HE Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai, Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, and a number of officials from both sides.

Representing DEWA at the meeting were Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence, Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources, and Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future.

Al Tayer expressed his delight at DEWA receiving the Dubai Endowment Sign.

“At DEWA, we are committed to our social responsibility and our national role in supporting charitable and development initiatives that contribute to achieving the vision of the wise leadership in consolidating the concepts of giving and sustainability. Our support for the Sukuk Al Waqf initiative reflects our corporate social responsibility and our strategy to strengthen community partnerships and enhance the positive impact of our work in a way that serves society and supports the innovative Waqf system,” said Al Tayer.

Al Ghurair emphasised that DEWA was one of the first entities to contribute to the Sukuk Al Waqf initiative, which was launched in 2022, with a contribution of AED 5 million distributed over three years. He commended DEWA’s noble contribution, which supported the humanitarian goals of the initiative.

Al Ghurair added that awarding DEWA the Dubai Endowment Sign recognises its role in enhancing social responsibility and fostering a culture of innovative endowment, in line with DEWA’s strategy to support Dubai’s social and economic agenda.

The Sukuk Al Waqf initiative is the first charitable endowment of its kind in the region available to individuals and companies. It reflects the global vision for endowment launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to revive the endowment as a developmental tool for communities. Through an innovative, unique and flexible model, the initiative enables all segments of society to be active contributors to efforts to promote philanthropy and to take part in a continuous cycle of giving.